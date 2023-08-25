The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Fire Rescue Victoria (FRV) unit commander Adam Young speaks about south-west's bushfire outlook

Jessica Howard
By Jessica Howard
Updated August 25 2023 - 12:45pm, first published 11:50am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Rampant vegetation growth and hot, dry weather conditions could lead to a catastrophic bushfire season with the region's fire chief urging the community to be prepared.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jessica Howard

Jessica Howard

Journalist

Email: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.