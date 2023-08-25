Rampant vegetation growth and hot, dry weather conditions could lead to a catastrophic bushfire season with the region's fire chief urging the community to be prepared.
Fire Rescue Victoria unit commander Adam Young said the Australian Seasonal Bushfire Outlook released this week predicted higher-than-average temperatures and drier seasonal conditions ahead of the 2023-24 bushfire season.
"There are particular concerns around the western district, which encompasses Warrnambool and surrounds," he said.
He said three years of higher than average rainfall had provided ideal growing conditions for vegetation, which was expected to dry out as rain fall eased over the coming months.
"Once that dries out we have what we call a higher fuel load, which can lead to faster moving and more intense fires," Mr Young said.
"When you look at the rainfall over the last three years, our bushfire seasons have been quite benign.
"But now we do have concerns around those predicted above average temperatures and below average rainfall. That will create an environment that is more prone to fires and should one start, we're concerned about the fire intensity increase and the rate of speed, too."
There is a high likelihood the bushfire season will commence earlier across much of central, western and northern Victoria.
Mr Young said Fire Rescue Victoria was urging the community to be prepared.
"Now is the time to ask yourself 'what will I do if a fire is nearby or looking to impact my property?'," he said.
"There are two options. You can chose to stay and defend but you need to be physically and mentally capable to do that. You also have to prepared."
Mr Young said the second and "best and safest" option was to leave early.
"If you see smoke on a severe fire day, you've already left it too late," he said.
"That is what we are trying to promote."
Mr Young said the best time to plan and prepare for potential fires was now.
He urged the community to make their fire plan and discuss with their family about what they'll do if one hits.
Mr Young said firefighting preparations had already begun across the state.
"FRV has professional firefighters on duty 24 hours a day, 365 days of the year, so our training is at a very high level at all times," he said.
"Given the seasonal outlook, there will be greater scrutiny on that preparation for the summer season.
"We're looking at training within a bush fire season, looking at emergency procedures should severe fire danger impact then, as well as other specialist training.
"Those preparations have already begun, from small training activities at each station to participation with and working in conjunction with CFA and Fire Forest Management."
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.