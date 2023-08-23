The influx of visitors to Great Ocean Road beaches in summer will be kept safer with extra lifesavers on patrol.
Peterborough residents are being encouraged to put their hands up to join Port Campbell Surf Life Saving Club in an outpost.
The 12-day patrol at Peterborough beach will run on weekends and public holidays from Boxing Day to Australia Day, from noon to 5pm, to coincide with Port Campbell's beach patrol hours.
Port Campbell club captain Darcy Tribe trialled the "first-of-its-kind" initiative on the 2023 Australia Day long weekend to engage locals.
Mr Tribe said Surf Life Saving Australia data showed coastal drownings were up 14 per cent on the 10-year average in 2022 and 2023.
"A patrolled service would reduce call out times, provide a valuable asset to the Peterborough community and allow tourists a safe spot to swim between the recognisable red and yellow flags," he said.
Mr Tribe said there were no patrolled beaches between Warrnambool and Port Campbell, with limited safe beaches and access along the rugged stretch of coastline.
"Peterborough beach and the surrounding beaches have become a very popular spot for beachgoers," he said.
Mr Tribe said if the club received a "good response" from residents the outpost would become permanent.
He said the "successful" 2023 trial was a good ice-breaker for the Peterborough community.
"We were lucky enough to recruit some new quality locals into the club," Mr Tribe said.
"Currently the club is in a good stable position to be able to branch out and trial this outpost patrol but we are in need of more volunteers to make this a reality."
Anyone interested in undertaking their bronze medallion and joining the club can attend an information session at the Peterborough Hall on Sunday, September 24 at 1pm or contact Mr Tribe on 0459 556 153.
