The cost of living crisis could encourage people to travel closer to home this summer, a tourism manager says.
Great Ocean Road Regional Tourism general manager Liz Price said Melbournians may decide to travel to regional Victoria during the peak season.
She said the crisis was a "double-edged sword" for the tourism industry.
"The biggest impact of the cost of living crisis is a reduction in impromptu weekend escapes, families will try and maintain the traditional holiday period," Ms Price said.
Ms Price said bookings at accommodation venues across the Warrnambool, Moyne, Glenelg and Corangamite shires, which included Airbnb and reservations through booking.com, showed there had been a steady increase over the past three years.
She said January, 2024, was already more than 60 per cent booked out.
Ms Price said bookings were also strong for February and March, with peaks for the Labour Day weekend for the Port Fairy Folk Festival.
Bookings for the May Racing Carnival are also strong.
She said visitation to the region during the peak summer season was also weather dependent.
"At the moment, the summer projections are at trading above last year," she said.
"Last year, especially without international (travellers), we saw an earlier drop off than we would normally.
"So we're hoping this year we see that longer period of time."
