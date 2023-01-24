Peterborough residents have put up their hand to bolster beach safety this Australia Day long weekend in a first-of-its-kind initiative with Port Campbell Surf Life Saving Club.
The volunteer force will help patrol Peterborough beach as the weather is tipped to reach the mid 30s on Saturday.
PCSLSC president Scott McKenzie said with calm water conditions he expected lots of swimmers to hit the water.
"The wind doesn't look too bad across the long weekend, there's not too much swell or surf, it's going to be very good beach weather," he said.
"So we'll have volunteer patrols.
"We organised to try and do it from Boxing Day to Australia Day, but we didn't quite get enough people to sign up for the whole month so we thought we'd do this long weekend.
"It's a combination of Peterborough residents who were good enough to put their hand up and join the club and did their bronze medallion training, plus a few of our more experienced volunteers who will go across.
"Together they'll do patrols just to see how it all goes.
"Our club captain Darcy was keen to try new ideas, Peterborough is only a 10-minute drive away from Port Campbell so he was looking to engage a few of the locals and see if they were keen to expand the area we look after.
"In the past we've had a number of callouts over Peterborough way and on the Warrnambool side, so we figured if we had someone stationed there on patrol days they'd be much closer to the scene should anything happen."
