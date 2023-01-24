The Standard
Home/News/Local News

Peterborough residents join Port Campbell lifeguards in patrolling Peterborough beach

JG
By Jessica Greenan
Updated January 24 2023 - 4:57pm, first published 3:20pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Port Campbell Surf Life Saving Club rowers. Picture by Josh McKenzie.

Peterborough residents have put up their hand to bolster beach safety this Australia Day long weekend in a first-of-its-kind initiative with Port Campbell Surf Life Saving Club.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JG

Jessica Greenan

Journalist

Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard covering Corangamite Shire Council. Sometimes court. Special interest in all things environment.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.