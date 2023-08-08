City's rental vacancy rate sits at one per cent

Warrnambool's rental vacancy rate increased slightly in July, but it still sits at one per cent, new data shows.
Data from a Suburbtrends report shows the vacancy rate in the Warrnambool Local Government Area was 0.8 per cent in June.
An online search for Warrnambool rentals under $300 a week on Monday returned only one result - for a one-bedroom unit, which was $280 per week.
There were two options available for under $350 a week - both two-bedroom properties, while the cheapest three-bedroom rental listed online in Warrnambool was $360 a week.
The vacancy rate in Glenelg and Southern Grampians Shire is slightly higher at 1.5 per cent, while the vacancy rate in Colac and Corangamite sits at 1.4 per cent.
Member for South Coast Roma Britnell spoke about the housing crisis in the south-west in parliament last week.
She said she was constantly talking to people who were asking: "Can you please help? We have got nowhere to go. We are getting kicked out of the hotel that we have been in' or the caravan or 'We have been offered a tent'."
"These are the stories that are just not able to be coped with from the point of view of even the staff at the Salvos, who must struggle, like we do in our office, because it is just too heart-wrenching."
Lighthouse Foundation made a grim prediction during Homelessness Week, which runs from August 7-13.
Lighthouse Foundation chief executive officer Dr Eamonn McCarthy said the number of young people at risk of homelessness was growing.
"The most recent Census data shows nearly a quarter (23 per cent) of all Australians experiencing homelessness are aged 12 to 24 years," Dr McCarthy said.
"Those aged 19 to 24 continue to experience the highest incidence of homelessness of any age group, with more than 45,000 people under 25 facing homelessness. Children under 12, and those aged 12 to 18, saw the biggest increase in the number of people experiencing homelessness in 2021 compared to 2016."
Dr McCarthy said Lighthouse Foundation's figures also indicated a growing cohort of young people were doing it tough.
"Last financial year, almost 80 per cent of the young people who came into Lighthouse's care had been involved with child protection," he said.
"We know there is an increased number of young people in child protection now compared with previous years, so we predict that growing number will also need support in the future."
Last month, Homeseeka agent Peter Herbert told The Standard landlords were exiting the market due to extra regulations and costs imposed by the state government.
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
