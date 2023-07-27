The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Warrnambool landlords exiting market at unprecedented rate

Monique Patterson
By Monique Patterson
Updated July 27 2023 - 2:26pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Warrnambool's housing crisis is set to get worse, says a city agent.
Warrnambool's housing crisis is set to get worse, says a city agent.

Landlords with property in Warrnambool are exiting the market at a rate never seen by a long-term city agent.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Monique Patterson

Monique Patterson

Journalist

I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.