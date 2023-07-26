Moyne Shire councillors have voted unanimously to send a planning amendment for a large Port Fairy housing development to an independent state planning panel.
The C75 amendment would rezone a seven-hectare parcel of land at the northern entrance to the town and pave the way for a 75-lot development called Rivers Run.
At the July 25 council meeting shire chief executive officer Brett Davis emphasised the council had little choice but to go to a planning panel if the amendment was to proceed.
"Under the (planning) Act... a panel must be appointed where a council cannot resolve submissions, so that's what's happened," Mr Davis said.
The council received 89 submissions from the public and various authorities when the amendment was exhibited in December 2021 and January 2022. Many of the concerns raised in those submissions haven't been resolved.
The developer of Rivers Run, Michael Hearn, addressed the meeting to say he was happy for the amendment to go to a panel.
"We've been on a very long journey with our proposal... it's been well exhibited, well publicised (and) people have got mixed comments, varied comments and we sit very passionate towards delivering the subdivision," he said.
He said he was proud of the portion of the development dedicated to social housing.
"I'd be the first developer probably this side of Geelong... that have actually put anything forward for social housing and I'm very passionate about delivering it," Mr Hearn said.
The development proposes to dedicate one lot in the subdivision to social housing, which could potentially hold five units "fulfilling the aspiration for five per cent of dwellings to be affordable", according to the council officer's report.
Mr Hearn said he would even "look at increasing those numbers, for filling the needs of the local community".
He said he was confident if the development went ahead it would house a diverse community of permanent residents, pointing to "similar" subdivisions in Port Fairy and Koroit.
"(Those developments) have filled up with local families, elderly, mixed communities and they all contribute. They're not what I'd call 'holiday camps' for anybody," he said.
"We believe the subdivision has got things within it for everybody within the town."
Mr Hearn said he had heard the questions about a possible lack of one and two-bedroom houses in the proposal but said the development chiefly aimed to provide "affordable family living".
"What we're really lacking in the town is affordable family living, and generational, that families can stay there," he said.
Cr Jim Doukas said he believed Rivers Run would provide affordable options for people.
"It's not going to be a Taj Mahal type subdivision. It will be of great benefit to Port Fairy and the community," he said.
Crs James Purcell and Ian Smith also expressed their support, especially of the social housing element.
"I like the genuineness of the social housing," Cr Purcell said.
Cr Jordan Lockett said ultimately the council wasn't voting on the merits of the subdivision, a decision that would be left to the planning panel.
"Today we're basically just saying regardless of the complexities of the proposal it goes to a panel of experts to flesh it out," he said.
"Regardless of people's views on this development, this is a great process."
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Reporter covering politics, environment and health
Reporter covering politics, environment and health
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.