$200m hot springs project near Twelve Apostles on the market

By Katrina Lovell
July 26 2023 - 3:00pm
The planned hot springs not far from the Twelve Apostles.
Developers behind plans for a $200 million hot springs resort development near the Twelve Apostles are putting the 79-hectare property on the market.

