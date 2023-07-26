Developers behind plans for a $200 million hot springs resort development near the Twelve Apostles are putting the 79-hectare property on the market.
The project had originally been flagged to begin construction this year creating up to 100 jobs but the development and land will instead soon be listed for sale.
After a long process of getting planning approval, the 12 Apostles Hot Springs and Resort is "shovel ready" and includes a thermal bore license and EPA approval.
The state government has even promised a conditional grant for more than $7 million for the project.
International expressions of interest in the freehold site close on Friday, September 8.
Stonebridge Property Group and HTL Property say projections see the resort thriving year-round with more than 2.2 million people visiting the Twelve Apostles and 7.4 million passing through the region each year.
Stonebridge national partner Julian White said the Twelve Apostles was one of the most visited regional tourism attractions in Australia but there was limited accommodation, or other complimentary experiences in the precinct.
He said that made this development a rare business opportunity.
HTLProperty managing director Andrew Jolliffe said he couldn't recall a more compelling long-term investment "so meticulously curated" in both the scale and "dress-circle positioning".
The Great Ocean Road precinct has been flagged for major works with a $9.2 million viewing area under construction and a new visitor centre on the drawing board.
The resort project includes a state-of-the-art bathing facility, 150 luxury eco-pods, 12-room spa and an amphitheatre.
It also includes conference and corporate facilities and multiple food and beverage operations.
The project has been designed to be environmentally sustainable with the aim of respecting the site and its surrounds.
The natural hot spring allows for no significant heating of pool water and the water used for bathing is then re-injected back into the aquifer making the resource renewable and sustainable.
Water from the bore can also have minerals removed and used for irrigation throughout the site.
A significant kitchen garden and nursery also forms part of the project.
Naomi Gregory, of Spa Sessions, was instrumental in creating an operational blueprint for the project and has previously worked on some of Asia Pacific's most coveted spa and wellness projects.
"This project has some unique aspects that bring great opportunity," she said.
"Having a geothermal water source in such a remarkable location is rare."
It is unclear just how much the sale of the land on Booringa Road, and the resort project, is expected to fetch.
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.
Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.
Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.