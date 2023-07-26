COBDEN is shoring up its future after locking in one of the competition's most damaging midfielders as senior coach for the 2024 Hampden league season.
Brody Mahoney will take over as solo coach after working alongside Dan Casey this year.
The former SANFL player said he was eager to challenge himself in the role.
"It's the reason I got into coaching to eventually do it myself somewhere and with the bunch of boys we have and hopefully retain it's super exciting," he told The Standard.
"I can't wait to take that next step with coaching. I just love footy, love the club and it's one of the reasons I wanted to take the role.
"When they said 'are you happy to do it by yourself?' I wouldn't care what I did, as long as I was still a part of it.
"Where the club's at, who wouldn't want to take on the role?."
Mahoney, 29, said his passion for the game would help him juggle the demands of being a playing coach.
He said he'd enjoyed learning from Casey, who has stepped aside for family reasons, assistant coach Jake Evans and runner Matthew Harkin.
"There's rarely a time we all think the same but in a way it all works because we're all pretty close and all get along well," he said.
"He's a great fella, Dan, he's so easy to get along with."
Outgoing co-coach Dan Casey, who is based in Colac, said he'd loved his two seasons at the helm and wanted to finish with a finals appearance.
"The whole town is behind you, not just a section of people," he told The Standard.
"It is a whole community you're trying to cram in to try and celebrate a fantastic win. They ride the highs and lows.
"I am pleased with where the club's at and I've had a small part in helping them. Our under 18s are in the top-five, the reserves are on top and the seniors are in the top-five as it sits.
"Off-field the amount of people who are back at the club and enjoying playing footy and netball (is great). Having a small part in that has been pretty humbling."
Casey said he was "shattered" to step away.
"It's very humbling the club were a bit shattered too. The club gave me an extra month to think about it and try and work it out and I really appreciate that because it was a really tough decision to say no," he said.
"There's a lot of exciting times there and a lot of hard work went in from everyone to get the group back where they should be."
Family commitments was a factor in his decision to pull out of the 2024 coaching appointment process.
His daughter Isla plays Victorian Junior Basketball League for Geelong in Melbourne most Friday nights.
"We're not getting home until midnight or one o'clock," Casey said.
Casey backed Mahoney to build on the Bombers' strong foundation.
"He's only 29 whereas I'm 40 so he's got contacts for recruiting and he's going to have different ideas next year to what I had," he said.
"I can see him finishing his football off at Cobden and he'll be a very successful coach."
Cobden said Mahoney had the skill-set to embrace the challenge as sole coach.
"Returning to the club this year in his first coaching role, Brody has brought knowledge, experience and professionalism to the playing group, along with his incredible on-field talent," the club said.
"His exposure to high grades in SANFL and GFL is evident in his high standards and expectations as a player and coach and we have valued his contribution to the playing group so far this season."
The Bombers said Casey had made an "incredible contribution" in his two seasons at the club.
"His friendly, inclusive and engaging nature has seen the club build a culture that is welcoming and enjoyable and has retained a group of talented players," it said.
"Dan understands the necessity of a holistic focus as a senior coach, with an emphasis of development pathways and player growth.
"We are also grateful for the contribution that Dan's wife Siobhan has made to the club as a player and junior coach."
Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au
