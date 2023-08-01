For former military photographer James Mepham, his camera was both the catalyst for post traumatic stress disorder and the reason for his recovery.
The Warrnambool veteran was on deployment in Timor-Leste in 1999 when he spotted the military photographers that would change the trajectory of his career.
Amazed by the power of photography, Mr Mepham purchased his first camera from the duty free shop and taught himself how to use it.
That led to a job with the army news and then as a joint public affairs military photographer until he discharged from the army in February 2005.
Mr Mepham's career ended shortly after his final deployment to Indonesia's Banda Aceh following the 2004 Boxing Day tsunami.
He said the military was deeply rewarding but a lack of support led him to be diagnosed with post traumatic stress disorder.
"Photography led to (that diagnosis) but I also found my recovery in it," Mr Mepham said.
The veteran will display his work as both a military and civilian photographer at an event at Warrnambool RSL on Thursday.
It is part of the Australian National Veterans Arts Museum's (ANVAM) tour Persona, which photographs veterans within their creative spaces.
ANVAM's head of arts programs Tanja Johnston said the institution and charity championed artists in the veteran community.
"It's also about championing those who may not yet identify as a veteran artist but have an interest in engaging in the arts," she said. "We welcome all veterans and their communities to connect with us on Thursday."
The event, which kicks off at 5.30pm, will include a two-course dinner and artist chat with veteran comedian Jarryd Goundrey.
A number of artists will feature alongside Mr Mepham, who is currently employed as a consultant photographer with UNICEF in the Asia-Pacific.
Since being discharged, he has travelled throughout Australia and overseas to capture bush fires, cyclones, and vital water and sanitation projects in developing countries.
Mr Mepham said he prefers not to call his diagnosis a disorder, rather "post traumatic growth".
"I understand my experience and while sometimes it has symptoms that are uncomfortable, it has also made me a more resilient person. I am much stronger for it, not weaker. I'm not broken," he said.
To book, contact 5562 4634.
Email: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
