Bernie Free has been appointed vice-president of United Dairy farmers of Victoria

Clare Quirk
Clare Quirk
Updated August 1 2023 - 12:50pm, first published 9:30am
Winslow dairy farmer Bernie Free has been made vice-president of United Dairy Farmers of Victoria. Picture by Eddie Guerrero
Winslow dairy farmer Bernie Free has been made vice-president of United Dairy Farmers of Victoria. Picture by Eddie Guerrero

Winslow dairy farmer Bernie Free says he will advocate strongly for all dairy farmers in his new role as vice-president of United Dairy Farmers of Victoria.

