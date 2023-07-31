Winslow dairy farmer Bernie Free says he will advocate strongly for all dairy farmers in his new role as vice-president of United Dairy Farmers of Victoria.
Mr Free was elected to the position on Tuesday and said he was looking forward to the challenge.
He said he was hoping to help achieve unity within the Victorian dairy industry and to get greater accountability back to grass roots dairy farmers.
"I'd also like to get more interaction between the dairy farmer that's milking cows and the rest of the organisation," he said.
"And to get better advocacy for dairy farmers at a state level and a national level through Australian Dairy Farmers (ADF)."
Mr Free said although dairy farmers were enjoying strong milk prices there was still obstacles facing producers including increased costs, labour shortages and government red tape.
The price is good but costs are increasing faster than the milk prices are increasing.- Bernie Free
"The price is good but costs are increasing faster than the milk prices are increasing," he said.
He said there needed to be better pathways for people to enter the dairy industry whether it be for overseas workers or Australian residents.
Mr Free has 600 dairy cows and has been farming for 30 years.
The vice-president's role is for two years.
"I'm looking forward to the challenge and getting the focus back on advocacy," he said.
