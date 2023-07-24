The Standard
Mixed views ahead of The Voice vote, MP calls out online bullies

Monique Patterson
By Monique Patterson
Updated July 25 2023 - 9:43am, first published 7:30am
Indigenous elder Lenny Clarke, with his dog Nulla, has urged people to vote yes in The Voice referendum,
A south-west Indigenous elder is bitterly disappointed some people want to vote no in The Voice referendum.

