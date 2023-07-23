Fatal single-car crash at Halls Gap

Police are investigating a fatal crash in Halls Gap on Sunday night.
Emergency services were called to reports a car had crashed into a tree on Grampians Road at 7.05pm.
The driver, a 65-year-old North Ballarat man, was the sole occupant of the vehicle and died at the collision scene.
Anyone who witnessed the crash, who has dashcam/CCTV footage or information is urged to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au
