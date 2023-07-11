I went from a training partner to being starting seven on the court and getting some really good court time.- Chelsea Quinn
Chelsea Quinn is reaping the rewards of a steadfast commitment to making it in the Victorian Netball League.
Quinn is in her first season playing for Boroondara Express in the state-wide division one competition, though it was far from the typical path to securing a roster spot for the 21-year-old as she fought to shrug off "imposter syndrome" that plagued her early ascent.
Initially unsuccessful trialling for an under 19 roster spot prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, Quinn turned her attentions back to district netball in Warrnambool. The 2021 season saw her play at Old Collegians as its main goaling option, before she went on to win an A grade premiership at powerhouse Nirranda last year. But a nagging sense of what could be remained for Quinn, and she knew 2023 was crunch time to give VNL another crack.
"Last year I decided if I'm going to do it, I need to do it now," she said. "I'm 21, if I keep pushing it back, I'm going to run out of time."
She trialled at three clubs, including Melbourne University and an Ariels side boasting opportunity in the form of departing players, before learning Boroondara Express had picked her up as a training partner.
Although thrilled to get the opportunity above other players, Quinn realistically had to weigh up if it was worth it due to the seven-hour round trips without any playing time.
It was something she discussed with mum Sara before deciding it would be beneficial to her netball, with her Express coach Chris Cameron - originally from Mortlake - ultimately understanding of the travel commitment. It was this sense of dedication to her ambitions that turned into greater opportunity for Quinn, upon learning she was called up to the main roster.
"Just through pre-season and my commitment to the gym programs and shooting programs and going up to Melbourne for training, there was a spot that came up with one of the girls being unavailable and they asked if I wanted to join the team and I've just gone from there," she said. "I went from a training partner to being starting seven on the court and getting some really good court time.
"Getting that call-up made me feel like the work I was putting in has benefited me... and I've been able to prove I am good enough to play at that level."
Along with finding the right balance with netball, her primary education studies and work, Quinn explained impostor syndrome was one of her early hurdles when first called up as a training partner.
"In our team there is only two who haven't played VNL before," she said. "I kind of had that imposter syndrome thinking I quite wasn't up to that level but as I was slowly getting more court time and training with those girls, realising I am just as good as these Melbourne girls."
Playing all 16 games this season, Quinn has locked down a spot as the Express' goal shooter - her preferred position - and sunk 253 goals at 82 per cent. Despite the team being out of finals contention with two rounds to go - sitting seventh among a 10-club competition - the season has been a positive one for Quinn.
"We've had three different goal attacks this season, so just working on the craft and the game style is so different to down here (Warrnambool) so just adjusting to that," she said.
She has worked on improving her body strength, while relishing learning under different coaches, as well as club-mate and Melbourne Vixen goalie Ruby Barkmeyer.
"I've always known I've been a bit weak coping the body hits and not letting it rattle me," she said. "And the strategy side of it has taken it to a whole other level which is something I quite like."
Quinn has coupled playing in the VNL with Hampden league commitments, joining South Warrnambool this year. She has taken on the goal attack role in the Roosters' division one team, and is enjoying learning under the likes of club coach Will Jamison.
"I've absolutely loved it there, Will really replicates the structure of VNL training being he has coached VNL before," she said. "I'm starting to learn goal attack, which I've really been enjoying trying to add that to my game set, I haven't had the chance to play goal attack before."
As for what's next, Quinn is hopeful of extending her VNL career in 2024, with the competition set for a shake-up. It will move from a three-tiered competition - championship, division one and under 19 - to two (championship and under 23).
Quinn's aim is to play under 23s, as she won't qualify for championship for another year, while she will look at which clubs are granted licenses and potentially trial at ones that require less travel.
"The existing clubs could completely change next year, so just keeping my eyes open," she said. "But definitely hoping to make an under 23 side, wherever that club is."
Coaching is another of Quinn's passions, with her latest role joint coach of Western Region's 17 and under state titles team this year, alongside mum Sara.
Despite her tender age, Quinn has been Warrnambool City's NetSetGo coach for nine years, while she mentored Old Collegians' 13 and unders to an undefeated record in 2021 before COVID-19 cancelled finals.
She is assistant coach for South West Sport's netball academy under her mum, led the Warrnambool and District league's 15 and under association championships team in 2021 and assisted Stacey O'Sullivan with the Hampden league's 15 and under association side this year.
Quinn hopes to bring everything she's learnt as a coach - and gained from others - into her new role, after formerly representing the region at both junior and senior level as a player.
"We had such a strong pool of girls come and trial on Sunday so it's going to be a very strong team," she said. "Mum and I are looking forward to working with those girls."
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
