A Hampden league club's junior footballers enjoyed a memorable day out last week, stepping into the inner sanctum of an AFL club.
Warrnambool senior coach Dan O'Keefe, Carlton's former VFL coach, took a group of 44, made up of the Blues' under 16 and under 14 footballers along with his assistant coaches, to Ikon Park for the occasion.
"It was a closed session so they were able to have the ability to allow us to come in and watch training and they got a tour of the new facility," O'Keefe said.
To cap the day off, dual Brownlow medallist Greg 'Diesel' Williams took the footballers for a 30-minute skills session, which saw them "running, kicking and hand-balling with a focus on technique".
"That was impromptu but very special," O'Keefe said.
"And maybe the kids didn't know who this older fella was but the coaches and parents who came along certainly knew who Diesel was and they were quite amazed at the generosity Diesel showed to the kids."
A Cobden defender is proving to be one of the recruits of the year.
Jordan Fowler joined the club from Warrnambool and District league outfit Timboon Demons in the off-season and has risen to become a Hampden under 23 interleague representative.
His elevation has helped the Bombers' finals aspirations.
"I watched him in the practice games and thought 'wow, this kid's got a lot of talent' and in our first game against Koroit he intercepted across half-back," co-coach Dan Casey said.
"You'd love to have three of him because of the way he plays. He was very raw to start with but his field kicking and decision to run off or defend have got better and better."
Casey hopes Fowler's story will encourage other young players to test themselves at a higher level if they're that way inclined.
"It is a good story. It shows if you're playing district footy that these players can easily play Hampden league or GFL (Geelong)," he said.
"He is a fantastic kid, has fantastic parents - they're there every single game celebrating when we win and are there when we lose.
"They are great people and I think that's a credit to Timboon. We got Ben Berry from Timboon as well and they're just good people."
Hamilton Kangaroos will bid farewell to Melville Oval - their home base - for the remainder of the season as work on a multi-million dollar upgrade begins.
The Roos' senior side recorded a win against Portland at the venue on Saturday.
It will now aim to finish its season on a positive note with three home games at Dunkeld Recreation Reserve - one of two ovals Mininera and District league club Glenthompson-Dunkeld uses.
"It will be good to get onto a fresh oval. They played the first half (of their home games) there and their second half is at Glenthompson," senior coach Hamish Waldron said.
The playing coach said it was exciting for Hamilton Kangaroos to have a new change rooms and netball courts among a host of renovations.
"You've always got to look at the big picture," he said.
"It is short-term pain for long-term gain. The club rooms have been rundown for years and they've needed doing up and it's finally happening so it's pleasing to see."
A versatile tall who can play ruck, back or forward is making his presence felt at Port Fairy.
Tyson Macilwain's ability to impact a contest - in the air and on the ground - is infectious.
He was impressive again in the Gulls' loss to Koroit on Saturday with his highlight reel including a special goal out of a pack.
"He competes in the air, he competes on the ground," Port Fairy coach Dustin McCorkell said.
"Today he probably spent most of the time playing with the wind so he played behind the footy against the wind and was a target when we did have the wind."
South Warrnambool export Marcus Herbert is in a rich vein of form at VFL level.
The Geelong midfielder had a team-high 24 disposals in the Cats' 15.11 (101) to 9.4 (54) defeat to North Melbourne at GMHBA Stadium on Sunday.
He is averaging 22.3 disposals across his eight matches in 2023, recording more than 20 touches on six occasions.
Fellow Hampden league export Josh Chatfield - a Koroit premiership player - had a season-high 19 disposals in Footscray's 14.13 (97) to 11.11 (77) win against Collingwood on Friday.
Chatfield has averaged 10 possessions across his 13 matches this season.
Former Hamilton Kangaroos footballer Bec Malseed has made history for Western District Umpires Association.
Malseed became the association's first female field umpire to officiate a senior football match.
She officiated the round nine Mininera and District Football League match between Moyston-Willaura and Glenthompson-Dunkeld. It has been a quick rise through the umpiring ranks for Malseed. Her journey started after being asked to help an under 18 match.
"They put the fluro vest on me, a whistle in my hand and shadowed me for the first quarter and got me going. And then by the last quarter, I was on my own out there," Malseed said.
She expressed an interest in becoming an umpire.
"I got a phone call from the president of the Western District Association saying 'yes, we would love you to come on board and become an umpire'," Malseed said.
Malseed volunteered at junior matches to build her knowledge. She got offered her first appointment in the Hampden Football Netball League in the under 18s.
"They were so happy to just keep filling you with more information and keep helping you. I was really well supported," Malseed said.
Malseed is looking forward to where her umpiring journey takes her.
"The sky's the limit, in my view. I think it's how much you put in and how far you want to go. Who knows where the journey will take me but I'm really excited for it," she said.
Malseed balances umpiring with playing commitments.
She captained Hamilton Kangaroos to Western Victoria Female Football League premiership glory in 2022 before joining Horsham this year.
Mininera and District side Caramut would be hoping to forget Saturday pretty quickly after it was thumped 250 to nil against league-leader Wickliffe-Lake Bolac.
The loss was the Swans' heaviest of the season and was the fourth time they have conceded 200 points.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community.
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au
I completed my Bachelor of Communications (Journalism) degree through Charles Sturt University. I'm originally from Newcastle, New South Wales.
