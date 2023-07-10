The Standard
Visa changes make it harder for Warrnambool cricket clubs to recruit

Matt Hughes
Matt Hughes
Updated July 10 2023 - 2:21pm, first published 12:04pm
Eligibility criteria changes to the Sporting Activities Visa could impact clubs' ability to recruit overseas talent.
Warrnambool and District Cricket Association general manager Nick Ansell has labelled eligibility criteria changes for players applying for a Sporting Activities Visa "disappointing".

