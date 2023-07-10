Warrnambool and District Cricket Association general manager Nick Ansell has labelled eligibility criteria changes for players applying for a Sporting Activities Visa "disappointing".
Cricket Australia - after a review of the eligibility criteria at the request of the Department of Home Affairs -recently announced in a letter to community clubs the organisation would only provide letters of support for 408 Sporting Activities visa applicants playing premier cricket or above.
The news is a blow to south-west clubs' recruitment options for the coming season and could scupper plans for some of the competitions' best players to return.
"I think first and foremost, we've had a lot of really good overseas players over the years and they've certainly added a lot to the competition," Ansell told The Standard.
"So from a WDCA point of view it's disappointing in a sense that it's going to be more difficult for clubs to bring in overseas talent.
"With our rules, we've got it that clubs are allowed one overseas player per season and we think that balance works out really well and that it adds to the competition but it doesn't necessarily block pathways for local talent to progress."
Ansell acknowledged the decision wouldn't just impact cricket.
"It doesn't just pertain to cricket, it's sports right across the board," he said.
"And given it's the Department of Home Affairs' decision, it makes it really tricky and they've obviously got their reasons for for doing it which I'm not really privy to.
"From a cricket standpoint it's tricky because you want your competition to be as strong as possible."
The WDCA general manager said there were alternative ways to recruit overseas talent depending on where a player came from.
"There are certainly working holiday options and all the rest of it which I know are a little bit restricted in terms of what country you're coming from," he said.
"So I know the UK players can get them easily enough and come out here but it might make things a little bit more difficult for some of our Sri Lankan players who have been a fantastic asset to the comp over the years."
Two star Sri Lankan players who may be impacted by the changes are two-time WDCA senior cricketer of the year Jason Perera (Port Fairy) and Nestles premiership all-rounder Sanjaya Chathuranga. Perera smacked 541 runs across all formats for the Pirates last season to go with 20 wickets while Chathuranga struck 298 runs and snagged 36 wickets with his spin.
