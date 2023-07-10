A Hampden league club whose muddy football ground is struggling to cope is considering moving home games.
South Warrnambool vice president Steve Harris confirmed the Friendly Societies' Park-based club would meet with Warrnambool City Council on Tuesday to discuss alternative venues for upcoming matches.
The Roosters have played their past three games at home and are scheduled to host five of the last six rounds after renovations to their change rooms forced them on the road for the first half of the 2023 season.
Harris said South Warrnambool, which won't train on the ground this week, is considering its options with an inclement weather forecast expected to hinder the muddy oval's recovery.
"It's unfortunate we have so many home games scheduled at the back-end but it was a little bit unavoidable given we had so many away games given the changeroom renovations in the first half of the year," he told The Standard.
"We're working with council to explore what other options we've got seeing as we won't be training on the ground this week and at this stage I would consider it unplayable."
Harris, who is standing in for president John Ross who is overseas, said the issue was exacerbated with multiple home games in a row.
"There are other clubs in the same boat," he said.
"However they have away games which will give their ovals a chance to recover."
Harris said there was potential to liaise with Warrnambool and District league clubs and "Mortlake could potentially enter the mix".
The club's preference, if it was to move its round 13 games against Koroit, was to play at a venue in the Warrnambool area.
"Ideally we want to play at home but the stark reality is it may not be possible," he said.
"We are certainly endeavouring to get on top of that early in the week so we can let the appropriate stakeholders know what course of action we'll take and we'll work with council and Koroit to find a suitable solution."
Harris said football training was likely to be indoors this week.
"Mostly because we don't have a different alternative," he said.
"Ground-wise I think our sporting organisations have outgrown available facilities and other options which people have considered in the past include Deakin (University).
"They seem to have arrangements with Nirranda so their oval is unavailable and the only other outdoor alternatives which we have used in the past, which include Emmanuel College, don't have lighting, so this time of year it's not appropriate to go down that path."
South Warrnambool sits atop the Hampden ladder in both senior football and open netball as it strives for premiership success.
Its senior side, under coach Mat Battistello, faces a stern test in second-placed Koroit on Saturday.
Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au
