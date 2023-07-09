CROSS-TOWN rivals Warrnambool and South Warrnambool clashed in a Hampden league under 14 top-five football battle at Reid Oval on Sunday.
The Blues snared the four points, winning a close encounter 5.1 (31) to 4.2 (26).
Oliver Turner, Spencer Hill, Joshua Bishop, Max Carter, Blair Lyons and Archie McGrath were the Blues' best.
Paddy Sell, Patrick Ragg, Jimmy Stevens, Will Blythe, Max Milich and William Ralston shone for the Roosters.
The Standard photographer Anthony Brady was there to capture the action.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.