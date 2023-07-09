The Standard
Home/Sport/HFNL

Gallery: Warrnambool plays South Warrnambool in Hampden under 14 football

Updated July 10 2023 - 10:01am, first published 9:21am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

CROSS-TOWN rivals Warrnambool and South Warrnambool clashed in a Hampden league under 14 top-five football battle at Reid Oval on Sunday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.