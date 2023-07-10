A 20-year-old Warrnambool man caught with cash and methamphetamine worth more than $30,000 is being given a chance to avoid jail.
Trey Rodgers pleaded guilty in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Monday to trafficking meth, dealing with the proceeds of crime and driving offences.
Magistrate Gerard Lethbridge said it was serious offending to traffic drugs which caused so much harm in the community.
He said the amount of drugs (35 grams) and the cash seized ($16,102) indicated the commercial nature of Rodgers' activities.
"This is punishable by imprisonment. The question now is whether you continue your rehabilitation," the magistrate told Rodgers.
A court integrated services program is currently assisting Rodgers to overcome his drug issues.
His mother is currently in custody charged with high-end drug offences and due back in court July 24.
The court was told Rodgers' father was working on overcoming his drug issues and currently on the straight and narrow.
Mr Lethbridge told Rodgers if he stayed out of trouble and continued making his appointments then the court would consider going down a path of rehabilitation.
"If you are not successful you will be going to jail," he warned.
Police prosecutor Carolyn Howe said it was a good opportunity for Rodgers to sort out his life while his mother was in custody.
The magistrate cancelled Rodgers' driver's licence for 12 months before adjourning the case for sentencing on August 7.
"These are serious charges involving this much money and this much drugs. Be under no misapprehension I can easily draft a jail sentence that will be bullet proof on appeal ," Mr Lethbridge told Rodgers.
"For a 20-year-old jail is a very unpleasant and corrupting place.
"Courts and the community bend over backwards to keep young people out of jail. They are harmful and destructive, but if that's what it takes then that's what it takes.
"If you do well on CISP and comply with your bail I will not send you to jail.
"But if you use drugs, commit offences and run amok, you will be remanded and I will send you to jail.
"This all about your future. You can take control of your own life."
In May the 35 grams of meth and $16,000 in cash was found during two undercover police raids.
On May 12 the Warrnambool police divisional tasking unit officers executed a warrant at an Archibald Street address in west Warrnambool where they found a large range of drugs, drug paraphernalia, weapons and prescription medication.
That led to a second warrant being executed at a Naringal short-term rental property the following day where the drugs and cash were found in Rodgers' room.
