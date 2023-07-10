The Standard
Allansford teen, 19, released on bail charged with vehicle thefts

By Andrew Thomson
Updated July 11 2023 - 7:09am, first published July 10 2023 - 3:57pm
A teenager who is alleged to have taken six white pills before going on a rampage has been released on bail. This is a file image.
An Allansford teenager who stole a Toyota farm ute and then posted social media Snapchats driving at more than 160km/h is back in the community.

