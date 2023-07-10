Woman charged with kicking partner to the head held in custody

A 39-year-old Coleraine woman already on assault-related charges has been remanded in custody charged with kicking her partner to the head.
Jessica Powell has three briefs of evidence listed in the Hamilton Magistrates Court on Wednesday.
She appeared in Warrnambool court on Monday after being arrested at the weekend, but did not apply for bail.
Ms Powell now has briefs of evidence listed by Casterton and Coleraine police officers as well as a community corrections order breach.
Police allege she pushed her partner off a stool at the weekend and then kicked him to the head, causing a nasty gash to his head which bled profusely.
She has been charged with recklessly causing injury, unlawful assault, assault by kicking and breaching her bail.
She was already on bail for alleged offending involving assaulting the same victim.
Her custody management issues were listed as currently suffering a hernia, which she was due to have surgery on this Thursday.
She is also prescribed anti-psychotic medication Seroquel.
Ms Powell was remanded in custody to appear in the Hamilton court on Wednesday via a video link with her custody placement.
