The Standard
Home/News/Court and Crime

Coleraine woman, 39, charged with assault-related offending

AT
By Andrew Thomson
Updated July 11 2023 - 7:18am, first published 6:49am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Woman charged with kicking partner to the head held in custody
Woman charged with kicking partner to the head held in custody

A 39-year-old Coleraine woman already on assault-related charges has been remanded in custody charged with kicking her partner to the head.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AT

Andrew Thomson

Reporter

Long-time senior journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.