Warrnambool man David Hounslow beats diabetes with diet

Katrina Lovell
By Katrina Lovell
Updated July 12 2023 - 6:43pm, first published 2:00pm
Warrnambool's David Hounslow has come off his diabetes medication after being insulin dependent for a decade when he changed his diet. Picture by Anthony Brady
I should point out that I absolutely love the food that I gave up.

- David Hounslow

After a decade of living with diabetes, Warrnambool's David Hounslow has been told he no longer needs daily insulin injections - something he puts down to a change of diet.

