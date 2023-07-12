Lyndoch Living hasn't ruled out returning May Noonan sale proceeds to the Terang community for the provision of aged care after it closed the centre this month.
There was a call for Lyndoch Living to return any funds raised from the sale to the Terang community at a forum in the town on July 5.
Chris O'Connor, who is a member of the Terang Aged Care Trust, called for funds to be returned to the community, which helped fund-raise to build the facility.
"If Lyndoch wants to regain respect and rebuild the social capital they have lost in the past few years then they should announce immediately that any funds raised from the sale of May Noonan should be passed back to the Terang community for the provision of aged care in Terang," Mr O'Connor said at the community forum.
The Standard asked if it was something the Lyndoch board and management had considered or discussed and if the sale proceeds would be given to the community for future aged care services.
Lyndoch Living acting chief executive officer Jillian Davidson responded to questions saying "the objects and powers of Lyndoch are governed by its constitution and allocation of funds (are) done in accordance with this governing document," Ms Davidson said.
The final residents were moved from May Noonan early last week and The Standard asked Ms Davidson if and when the site would be listed for sale. She said "not as yet". Ms Davidson said the price range the property was expected to sell for was "still in progress" and a real estate agent had not yet been appointed.
There has not been any prior interest in the property and when asked what it would do if the site doesn't sell she said it would "be considered down the track".
She was asked if everything had been removed from the property and what was being done with bedding, furniture and other items. Ms Davidson said they were conducting a stocktake and some items would go to Warrnambool where they were needed. "We have been approached about donating some items and will certainly consider this," she said.
She confirmed art, which adorned the walls of the centre and were gifted from residents' family members, would be returned to those who had donated them.
The Standard asked if a painting of May Noonan, the long-serving hospital's matron, which has strong sentimental, historic and community value, would be returned to the community or gifted to the hospital. "We are working with the community leaders to ensure all these items go to appropriate people or organisations," she said.
