Lyndoch Living not ruling out returning May Noonan proceeds to Terang

MM
By Madeleine McNeil
Updated July 12 2023 - 6:02pm, first published 4:30pm
Lyndoch Living is yet to list the former May Noonan site for sale and hasn't ruled out returning sale proceeds to the Terang community for future provision of aged care in the town. Picture by Sean McKenna
Lyndoch Living is yet to list the former May Noonan site for sale and hasn't ruled out returning sale proceeds to the Terang community for future provision of aged care in the town. Picture by Sean McKenna

Lyndoch Living hasn't ruled out returning May Noonan sale proceeds to the Terang community for the provision of aged care after it closed the centre this month.

