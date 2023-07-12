South Warrnambool is planning to host Saturday's Hampden league clash with reigning premier Koroit at Friendly Societies' Park despite concerns about the ground's muddy condition.
The club was considering alternate venues for its upcoming string of home matches after frequent rain and three consecutive home games left the oval looking worse for wear.
South Warrnambool vice president Steve Harris said at this stage the Roosters would host the top of the table footy clash at home.
"We've been working with council obviously over the last 24 to 48 hours and thankfully the weather gods have been kind and at this stage, barring anymore bad weather, then we'll be scheduled to play on the Friendlies on Saturday," he said.
"It's looking alright, they cored the oval today, they'll roll it tomorrow and it looks like it will come up for play."
Harris said the club could have played the match on Sunday at Reid Oval however that didn't suit Koroit because it had a major social function planned.
"So we had to revert back to any other option that was available which this looks like is the ideal one," he said.
"Having said that, obviously the ground will need to be monitored over the next month to six weeks given we've got so many back-ended home games. We certainly have been very thankful to the council for their flexibility and for them working with us to problem-solve this."
Harris, who is standing in for president John Ross who is overseas, said it wouldn't have been an "easy solution" to move the fixture to a Warrnambool and District league ground or play it elsewhere on a Friday.
"A lot of people have said well why don't you just move it to a Friday night somewhere else or take it to a district league (ground) but there's all sorts of logistical issues that are associated with home games which include appropriate facilities for netball, plus then the logistics of moving canteens, bars and all those types of things," he said.
"So it's not just an easy solution to say 'let's up and move the senior football game'. It doesn't work that way."
The Roosters are scheduled to play four of their remaining six games at the oval.
