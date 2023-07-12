The Standard
South Warrnambool keeps game against Koroit at Friendly Societies' Park

Matt Hughes
By Matt Hughes
Updated July 12 2023 - 7:06pm, first published 2:45pm
Friendly Societies' Park, pictured on Monday afternoon, is expected to host South Warrnambool's football fixtures this weekend. Picture by Anthony Brady
South Warrnambool is planning to host Saturday's Hampden league clash with reigning premier Koroit at Friendly Societies' Park despite concerns about the ground's muddy condition.

