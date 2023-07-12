The Standard
'Dangerous' section of Great Ocean Road needs repairs, say frustrated motorists

Monique Patterson
By Monique Patterson
Updated July 12 2023 - 12:56pm, first published 12:00pm
The Great Ocean Road between Allansford and Nullawarre needs repairs, say residents. Picture by Monique Patterson
The Great Ocean Road between Allansford and Nullawarre needs major repairs, according to resident and former Moyne Shire mayor Bruce Couch.

