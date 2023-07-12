The Great Ocean Road between Allansford and Nullawarre needs major repairs, according to resident and former Moyne Shire mayor Bruce Couch.
He said there were sections that became dangerous after heavy rainfall, particularly the stretch of road between Mepunga and Mepunga East.
"There are a number of sections that are failing," Mr Couch said.
He said traffic was reduced to one lane at a section of the road in Mepunga after heavy recent rainfall.
Automatic traffic lights have been set up to direct traffic.
"It's the third time they've had to use them this year," Mr Couch said.
"A lot of the roads, including the Great Ocean Road, are worse than they have ever been.
"The maintenance work being carried out is of a very poor standard."
Mr Couch said the changed traffic conditions meant trucks chose to use the Childers Cove Road.
This narrow road is also in a poor state and the trucks damage it further, he said.
Moyne Shire councillor Jim Doukas said he was also concerned about the state of the Great Ocean Road.
"VicRoads need to pull their finger out before someone gets hurt," Cr Doukas said.
"This happened last year as well."
Cr Doukas said he would raise the possibility of introducing a load limit on the Childers Cove Road at the next council meeting.
"We should put up signs with a load limit to stop trucks from using it," he said.
Member for South West Coast Roma Britnell said the state government had already had 12 months to repair the stretch of road.
"The community shouldn't have to be in the same situation 12 months on," she said.
Department of Transport and Planning Barwon South West acting regional director Debbie Seymour said drainage on sections of the Great Ocean Road, including near Mepunga and Mepunga East were being evaluated.
She said crews were undertaking emergency works to pump water from the road.
Longer-term repairs are also planned.
"Safety of all motorists is our number one priority - we're always working to improve and maintain our roads to give drivers across the state smoother and more reliable journeys," Ms Seymour said.
"We are currently undertaking emergency works at the Great Ocean Road near Mepunga so that the road can re-open as soon as possible and are investigating longer-term solutions to reduce flooding at this location."
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool.
