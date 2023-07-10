When it comes to throwing a party or organising an event, a Warrnambool woman has branched out and opened a new business in the city's main street.
Monique Amoroso opened her new store, Hey Boo, on Liebig Street last week - a new direction for her business that she first started from home before the pandemic hit.
She said her event business would offer balloon garlands, styling and prop hire.
And despite the lockdowns, people still wanted to make their celebrations special and it was during those years Ms Amoroso pivoted her business to selling online and offering custom party and gift items.
"Especially because there was so little to do and it was such a hard time, I think when people were having a birthday or any kind of reason to celebrate - even though it was only in their own homes - people were really wanting to still make their birthday special, especially for children," she said.
When lockdowns restrictions were lifted, Ms Amoroso went back to doing weekend styling of events and functions.
But with her daughter starting school, she said it was time to change her business concept. "I came up with this whole idea to do more of a party and gift store," she said.
Ms Amoroso's six-year-old daughter Portia even inspired the name of her new store. "I've always called her Boo since she was little. I always said 'I love you Boo' or 'come here Boo' or 'hey Boo'," she said.
Hey Boo stocks all types of party supplies including decorations, do-it-yourself balloon garland kits, gifts, greeting cards. And from this week she will start a click-and-collect service from her website for bunches of helium balloons.
The store also offers a range of props for hire such as cake stands, backdrops, easels as well as selling wedding guest books and planners.
After working out of her home for years, Ms Amoroso said it was nice to now be in a store.
"People really are looking for somewhere they can get some nice party decorations, even a lot of stuff for weddings," she said.
"There was a little bit of a gap there for people needing somewhere where you can go."
Ms Amoroso said helping to organise a number events including her sister's wedding and her own daughter's party inspired her to get start an events business.
She started studying primary school teaching after high school but when she had her own daughter she discovered how much she actually loved DIY and being crafty.
"It just grew. I got a lot more passionate about it the more times I did it. Now I just love it."
Ms Amoroso said it was a career that offered a lot a variety with the style and fashion for events always changing and evolving.
"It's very creative. People think of new ways to decorate or do something at events. I like that it's always changing. It keeps it exciting," she said.
"Some people have never thrown a party before. It's so much pressure when you go to host an event because there's so much pressure.
"I can help people make sure that they've got everything, the right style, colours, the theme."
Ms Amoroso said her love for events and parties also stemmed from wishing people would remember to celebrate more.
"Sometimes its important to pack away the hard things for a moment and instead spend some some time celebrating the good things and being with our friends and family," she said.
With the cost of living starting to bite, she said people would be starting to look for other options for events where they could do it themselves.
Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.
