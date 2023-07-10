The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

New Warrnambool party and event supplies store Hey Boo opens on Liebig Street

Katrina Lovell
By Katrina Lovell
Updated July 11 2023 - 4:24pm, first published July 10 2023 - 2:05pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Monique Amoroso has opened a new party supplies and event store Hey Boo in Warrnambool's main street. Picture by Anthony Brady
Monique Amoroso has opened a new party supplies and event store Hey Boo in Warrnambool's main street. Picture by Anthony Brady

When it comes to throwing a party or organising an event, a Warrnambool woman has branched out and opened a new business in the city's main street.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Katrina Lovell

Katrina Lovell

Journalist

Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.