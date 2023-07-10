The Standard
Port Fairy to get new bike lanes in CBD

By Anthony Brady
Updated July 11 2023 - 9:37am, first published 9:00am
Murray to Moyne riders in the heart of Port Fairy.
Designated bike lanes will be created in the heart of Port Fairy. In its 2023-24 budget, Moyne Shire Council has allocated $60,000 for line marking, road treatment and signage for bike lanes in Sackville, Bank and Cox streets.

