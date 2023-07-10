Designated bike lanes will be created in the heart of Port Fairy. In its 2023-24 budget, Moyne Shire Council has allocated $60,000 for line marking, road treatment and signage for bike lanes in Sackville, Bank and Cox streets.
The new bike lanes are the implementation of stage one of the Port Fairy Bicycle strategy.
Moyne Shire director of infrastructure and environment Edith Farrell said the aim was to make central Port Fairy more bike friendly.
"Council has worked closely with the Port Fairy Bicycle Users Group to determine their priorities on actions from the Port Fairy bicycle strategy," she said.
The new lanes are expected to be installed later this year.
Port Fairy has a strong cycling culture, with the annual Murray to Moyne Cycling Relay finishing in the CBD, while the town is often a stop-over for the Great Victorian Bike.
