The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Warrnambool council's sharp decline in survey performance 'a wake-up call'

Katrina Lovell
By Katrina Lovell
Updated July 3 2023 - 7:43pm, first published 6:55pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Warrnambool City councillors have acknowledged the poor results of a community survey.
Warrnambool City councillors have acknowledged the poor results of a community survey.

A significant drop in community satisfaction with Warrnambool City Council has been described as a "wake-up call".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Katrina Lovell

Katrina Lovell

Journalist

Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.