Warrnambool's Reggie Mast played a starring role for the Hampden league's under 17 interleague team on Saturday.
The teenager was best on ground in the Bottle Greens' 34-point victory against Ballarat, with the visitors running away with the win with a five-goal-to-one second half.
"It's always a bit of good fun," Mast said of the interleague clash."We sort of came out after half time - we got a bit sloppy towards the end of the second - and just said, get our fundamentals right and we came out and mastered that and it paid off.
"It was a hard day but it was good to get it done."
Mast impressed with his toughness at the contest, particularly in wet weather, while his versatility saw him play at both ends of the field when needed.
"I was playing as an inside mid, so just get body over the ball and win it for us, that was my main role," he said. "Then played a little bit up forward and then got behind the ball in the last."
Mast, who is involved with the Greater Western Victoria Rebels program as a bottom-ager, was tasked with the extra responsibility of captaining the side, a role he shared with his Rebels teammate, Cobden's Ben McGlade.
"It's something a bit new to myself, and probably Benny, but I think it's good for both of us to do it together and learn off each other and lead the team," Mast said.
Training and playing with the Rebels has given Mast the opportunity to train and play at Mars Stadium, something he enjoyed seeing his Hampden league teammates experience on Saturday.
"To get all the boys locally up here, just to show them what its like... it wasn't too great today (weather-wise) but the stadium's pretty big," he said.
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
