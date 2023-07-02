The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Satisfaction with Warrnambool council takes a 'severe' hit in survey

Katrina Lovell
By Katrina Lovell
Updated July 2 2023 - 5:23pm, first published 4:15pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Closure of the saleyards and the art gallery saga has been blamed for a drop in community satisfaction with the council.
Closure of the saleyards and the art gallery saga has been blamed for a drop in community satisfaction with the council.

Warrnambool's satisfaction with its council has taken a "significant" dive, with residents the most unhappy about the direction the city is headed.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Katrina Lovell

Katrina Lovell

Journalist

Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.