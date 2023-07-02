Some south-west motorists continue to flout the law regarding using devices while driving, police say.
Warrnambool police tasking and co-ordination Acting Senior Sergeant Lisa McRae said police were still nabbing motorists breaking the laws.
This is despite a hefty fine of $555 and four demerit points for a range of offences, including using a mobile phone or any other device while driving.
This includes using a smart watch or iPad, Acting Senior Sergeant McRae said.
"Unfortunately the message is not getting through to some people," Acting Sergeant McRae said.
"We're still issuing a high number of infringement notices."
Acting Sergeant McRae said any distraction to drivers could have deadly consequences.
"A split second loss of concentration can have horrific consequences," Acting Sergeant McRae said.
"We want everyone to be safe on the roads and get home safely to their families."
"We just want to make sure people aren't interacting with a device while driving."
New rules with regard to using devices while driving came in on March 31.
The major change is that the offence now covers a range of electronic devices, including mobile phones, iPads and smart watches - or being shown a display on an electronic device by a passenger.
Meanwhile, the state government is trialling new high-tech road safety cameras.
The mobile device and seatbelt detection cameras began operation in April this year, using AI technology to capture high-resolution images of vehicles and detect offences.
Minister for Police Anthony Carbines said driver distraction was a major contributor to serious and fatal collisions.
Mr Carbines said the time for complacency was over.
These cameras will be deployed all over the state and they will catch those drivers not buckled up or distracted by phones."
"Drivers have a responsibility of not just keeping themselves and others in their car safe, but everyone else using the road too.
"Every life lost on the roads is avoidable - I urge Victorians to do the right thing on the roads."
Distracted driving is a major contributor to serious and fatal collisions, according to the state government.
In 2022, nearly a quarter of vehicle occupants who died and their seatbelt status was known were not wearing a seatbelt. Drivers are also 10 times more at risk of crashing if they are texting, browsing or emailing on their mobile phone.
The Labor government has invested $33.7 million in the new cameras as part of the Victorian Road Safety Strategy 2021-2030, which aims to save lives and reduce trauma on Victorian roads.
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.