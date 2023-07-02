Abalone divers in the south-west have made the decision to impose a voluntary halt to upcoming season.
Western Abalone Divers Association chairman Craig Fox said the current season finishes at the end of this month.
Divers have the option to start fishing again in July.
However, a collective decision was made to impose a temporary shut down until October.
"We've decided to keep the zone shut until October," Mr Fox said.
He said the decision was made to allow the stocks to replenish.
"We've decided to show good stewardship and manage the stocks," Mr Fox said.
"We haven't been able to fish Portland and we've fished late into the season - we don't normally fish this late."
Mr Fox said the region's abalone divers were passionate about protecting the public resource.
He said the industry had been hit hard by the abalone virus - Abalone Viral Ganglioneuritis (AVG) - that had a 70 to 80 per cent mortality rate to stock in the region in 2005.
There was a second wave of the virus in 2021, but thanks to a whole of community approach, the outbreak was managed.
"It was a tough decision but we're lucky we've got a really good group of people who want to do what's best for the long-term."
Mr Fox said the region's divers, recreational fishers and the Victorian Fishing Authority (VFA) had set a great example to the world.
"We set an example world-wide of how to manage and rebuild stock and it's something we're proud of," he said.
"We were able to contain the second round of the virus."
Mr Fox said plans were under way on how to gauge the impact of the second outbreak of the virus in a way that is non-invasive to the stock.
He said the season had been a successful one for divers, with interest in the products remaining mainly from China, Hong Kong and Japan.
Mr Fox said there was also a lot of work being done to raise awareness about abalone as a delicacy in Australia.
"This season has been good," he said.
The VFA announced this week the 30-kilometre zone south of Portland would remain closed to abalone fishing until 30 June, 2024.
Victorian Fisheries Authority (VFA) acting chief executive officer Ian Parks said the fishing closure was introduced last October as a proactive recovery measure after abalone numbers were heavily affected by AVG.
He said the area would remain off limits for recreational and commercial abalone fishing to fast-track the recovery of the valuable shellfish.
The decision comes after consultation with commercial and recreational fishers and local industry groups, Mr Parks said.
The closed area stretches about 30km between Whites Beach and Point Danger, inclusive of Lawrence Rocks.
The VFA and the Western Abalone Divers Association have undertaken regular monitoring of abalone stocks both for signs of the virus and to assess how stocks are bouncing back.
"Monitoring has shown no signs of AVG present in the past 12 months and abalone numbers are on the improve as expected, but along with industry we're keen to see the closed area maintain in place to give the fishery the best chance at long-term recovery," Mr Parks said.
"Abalone diving is very popular in the south-west with a lot of fishers and there's still many great spots to dive along the coastline in this beautiful part of the state.
"We're appreciative for the cooperation of recreational and commercial fishers, who have put their hands up to dive outside the area to support stock recovery.
"It's also important that fishers and boaters continue to clean and dry their gear after each trip, which will help keep our fisheries healthy now and for generations to come."
