Extra collections of green waste bins could be on the cards for Warrnambool residents under a plan being considered by the city council.
Cr Ben Blain said there were some really positive initiatives in the updated Council Plan which was adopted last week.
The document is a four-year plan which is updated yearly and guides the actions of council
"It's positive also to see that council is going to investigate increasing FOGO over the spring in our peak growing seasons in order to be able to be able to better service residents with excessive green waste," Cr Blain said.
The council was also hit with higher green waste costs with an extra $91,000 spent on mowing grass because of the extended spring season of high growth.
Other initiatives include installing more solar panels on top of council buildings which not only brings cost savings but saves the environment.
Work on a $400,000 upgrade for Warrnambool's ageing animal shelter will soon go ahead.
"This is a regional facility and it is good to see that resources have been allocated for this in the budget," Cr Blain said.
"I believe there's a pressing need not just in Warrnambool for a standard animal shelter but across the region.
"I actually look forward to working with other shires in order to get maximum utilisation not just for Warrnambool but for the region."
However, Cr Blain said he was concerned by the statement in the foreward of the Council Plan which said the council was "steadying the ship".
"It's something that's been happening over the last three years. I think the ship's steady. I believe we need to be planing for the growth of the city and advocating to deliver for Warrnambool," he said. "It's key that council's working in order to be sourcing outside funding not to be putting extra burden onto its ratepayers."
Cr Vicki Jellie said the coming year was very important for the council to have a more "strategic vision" and work with state and federal governments and other funding bodies to "aspire for our future".
Cr Angie Paspaliaris said there had been some instances during the past year where there was "room for improvement" with council's community engagement.
Cr Vicki Jellie said she "absolutely" agreed with Cr Paspaliaris about the community engagement process.
"That needs to be lifted and looked at in a different way because I think it has failed in various ways over the last 12 months," she said.
Council will now look to improve its engagement.
Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.
