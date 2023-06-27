It's official, Port Fairy has gone to the dogs.
The seaside village has become a canine mecca, with the annual Dachshund Dash and Commonwealth Sheepdog Trials a must-do for dog lovers.
The town's passion for its dogs hit the headlines in 2021, when Moyne Shire Council put forward a proposal to ban dogs from the main street of Port Fairy.
But a community push-back for the dogs to remain in the CBD, which included a petition signed by nearly 1500, forced council to scrap its ban plan.
But dog obsession has now gone to the next level, thanks to the busy hands of the Port Fairy Men's Shed.
Members of this industrious body have been making items - practical and decorative - for the community since opening its doors in 2009.
But the men's shed's latest creation has caused mayhem in the dog-loving community.
Wooden plant holders are an item you may not be surprised to find as a men's shed creation.
But at Port Fairy, these items have taken on a different look, with the plant holders coming in the guise of a dog.
The idea for the dog plant holders came from member Glen Walkenhorst, who had seen a similar project at another men's shed.
"The first batch we made were actually Friesian cows," Mr Walkenhorst said.
"They were pretty popular so for the next lot we got the idea to make them as dogs.
"The first lot of dogs we made we sold straight away and this second lot has also gone quick, we could have sold twice as many."
The dog breeds who are the subject of the plant holders include border collies, Jack Russells and Westies.
Mr Walkenhorst said there had been requests for other popular breeds such as kelpies, dachshunds, whippets and boxers.
But it's bad news, not only for those who want different breeds, but also those who are chasing the original three.
"At this stage we won't be making anymore," Mr Walkenhorst said.
"They take a lot of work and a lot of time to build and paint them."
But like the public push that saved Port Fairy's dogs in the main street, perhaps a swell of community passion for many wooden dogs may bring more of them to life.
The much-loved and always popular Dachshund Dash was run in Port Fairy over the long weekend in June as part of the first Winter Weekends event.
