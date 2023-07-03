'Mullets be gone' as young footballers support ill friend

BUDDING footballers are shedding their mullets to raise money for a sick friend.
Port Fairy's under 12 team has raised more than $20,000 to support Zac Allen who was diagnosed with a brain tumour in April.
The young Seagulls - along with some of the club's senior players - will chop off their locks or shave their heads at Gardens Oval on Thursday.
The Allen family has a long connection to the Hampden Football Netball League club.
Dad Gareth, a former club captain, said the family was humbled with the community's support.
Zac was diagnosed with a brain tumour in April at the Warrnambool Base Hospital and was transported to the Royal Children's Hospital in Melbourne where he underwent a 21-hour emergency operation.
He is now recovering at home after seven weeks' radiation at the Peter McCallum Cancer Centre.
He is preparing for four months of chemotherapy at the Royal Children's.
"The family are truly thankful to the amazing support of the community," Gareth said.
"We are also blown away by the commitment and enthusiasm of the under 12 football team, coaches, support staff, participants and donors.
"For kids to cut their mullets off these days is a big deal to them, and to do it for a cause to support Zac is humbling and will definitely help our family face the coming journey."
Port Fairy under 12 football coach Warwick Taylor, who will also shave his head, said he was proud of his players' compassion and commitment to their friend during a challenging time.
"We were at Thursday night dinner about a month ago and I said to assistant coach Abbie (Artis) and Kay Bant, our team manager, 'our kids have the worst haircuts in Australia, they're terrible'," he said.
"Kay came up with the idea for this and said 'we should do it for Zac'. We thought we'd see what we could do and generate and everyone's jumped onboard. It's fantastic."
Mr Taylor said 27 junior players, 12 senior footballers and six players' dads were among those who had thrown their support behind the fundraiser and would brave the scissors.
He said they were grateful for the donations they'd received already.
"It started off as a five grand (target) and it's been going up in five grand increments," Mr Taylor said.
"We aren't going to cap it, whoever donates, donates.
"It's one of the big things about Port Fairy - if the community sees something, they get behind it and rally pretty hard. Sky's the limit really."
The 'Mullets be gone' initiative will run between 4pm and 5.30pm at Gardens Oval on Thursday with everyone welcome.
