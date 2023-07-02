Cobden's Paul Angus keeps re-living the moment before a horrific crash that left him trapped for 45 minutes.
Mr Angus was heading to Cobden from Camperdown on May 12 when he witnessed a car veering over to his side of the road.
"It was terrifying," Mr Angus said.
"The young male driver pulled out onto our side of the road.
"I remember so clearly the moments before the crash, my only concern was the kids and making sure they didn't take the full force of impact."
Mr Angus's children Harrison, 10, and Lillian, 7, were passengers in the car.
"The next thing I remember is Harrison screaming - the poor little man thought I had died," Mr Angus said.
"The kids were able to get out of the car but I was trapped.
"It took emergency services 45 minutes to cut me out."
Mr Angus was flown straight to the Royal Melbourne Hospital. His wife Misty had a long drive to the hospital to see her children.
"She's never been so scared as she says her whole world was in that car and the thought that she nearly lost us all haunts her," Mr Angus said.
Harrison and Lillian were taken to South West Healthcare's Warrnambool Base Hospital and were later flown to the Royal Children's Hospital.
Mr Angus broke both his knees, shattered an ankle and had to undergo reconstructive surgery on his right hand.
Harrison had fluid on his colon and severe bruising from the seatbelt, while Lillian injured her pancreas and small intestine.
Mr Angus said it was a terrifying ordeal.
In addition to that, Mr Angus' father Barry passed away recently and due to his injuries, he will be unable to attend the funeral in NSW.
"I'm unable to fly up for the funeral because of my injuries," Mr Angus said.
"I'm at too high of risk of clots with all the limb injuries to travel that far."
Mr Angus and his children are home in Cobden recovering from their injuries.
Lillian will return to the Royal Children's Hospital in a few weeks for follow-up ultrasounds, Mr Angus said.
Mr Angus, who runs the Colac depot for Allen's Freight, is off work and doesn't know when he will be able to return.
The Corangamite Hockey Club Hookin2Hockey program coach also doesn't know when he will be able to return to the pitch.
A GoFundMe page has been set up for the Angus family by friend Rebecca Mahony.
Mr Angus said he was incredibly grateful for all of the support the family had received.
"I will never be able to express the gratitude we have for Corangamite Hockey Club and the amazing community we live in," he said.
"We are truly blessed. We never would have set up a GoFund Me page for ourselves, but will be forever grateful as it's taking so much of the financial stress away when there's so much else to worry about."
Mr Angus said he knows the three were lucky to escape alive from the crash.
"Someone was definitely looking out for us," Mr Angus said.
"I will never take the small things for granted again.
"There's no need to ever buy a lottery ticket again, I've used all our luck."
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.