Man charged with motorbike raid on garage released on bail

UPDATE, Thursday, 10.17am:
A Tasmanian man with a shocking criminal history has been released on bail after being charged with committing an aggravated burglary in Warrnambool.
Cody Cartledge, 26, now of no fixed address, was bailed with strict conditions in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Thursday morning.
He will have to appear back in court on August 8 with the condition he comply with the court integrated services program.
Magistrate Simon Guthrie told Mr Cartledge if he did not break his cycle of offending he would end up back in prison.
Mr Cartledge said he knew it was time to make changes in his life.
The court was previously told Mr Cartledge had committed 285 criminal offences in Tasmania.
His new aggravated burglary charge relates to Mr Cartledge and two co-accused walking down a driveway, lifting a garage roller door and taking a Honda 50cc motorbike which they put in the back of a red hatchback.
A resident confronted the intruders at the west Warrnambool home mid-last month and there was a wrestle over a second bike before the offenders ran off.
On June 20: A Tasmanian man with a shocking criminal history has been refused bail after being charged with committing a home invasion in Warrnambool.
Cody Cartledge, 26, now of no fixed address, unsuccessfully applied for bail in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Monday.
Magistrate John Bentley refused bail and adjourned the further hearing of the matter until July 3.
Police prosecutor Senior Constable Bec Clark claimed Mr Cartledge had no ties to the area and his lengthy criminal history included prior offences of breaching bail and failing to appear in court.
She said Mr Cartledge was therefore a flight risk and also a risk of continuing to offending.
The magistrate said he heard that Mr Cartledge made full admissions to the alleged Warrnambool offending and there were no compelling reasons for which he could be granted bail.
He said it was likely that Mr Cartledge would receive another jail sentence for the aggravated burglary.
Senior Constable Clark told the court Mr Cartledge had 285 prior court offences in Tasmania.
She said that on Sunday Mr Cartledge was a passenger in a red Toyota hatchback with two other people that went to a Caramut Road address about 8.30pm.
The trio walked down a driveway, lifted up a garage roller door and took a Honda 50cc motorbike which they put in the back of the hatchback.
A victim in the home thought the noises outside were from the garbage truck but then she realised it wasn't her garbage night.
It was only when she saw two people walking down her drive that she realised something was not right and called to her husband, who confronted the intruders who were trying to steal another bike.
There was a wrestle over the second bike before the intruders ran off chased by the man towards Brauer College.
Police attended, intercepted a vehicle and talked to a woman, which eventually led to Mr Cartledge's arrest.
He told police the offending was aimed at feeding his drug habit.
Mr Cartledge said he had moved to Victoria with the aim of turning around his life and he had admitted a "bad history" in Tasmania.
He said he was in a relationship with a Warrnambool woman, but since being in custody he had been coming down "pretty bad" from drug use.
