Police vehicle allegedly rammed by 'extremely aggressive' car thief

Camperdown Police allege Bostocks Creek man rammed police vehicle after stealing ute

By Jessica Greenan
Updated June 17 2023 - 3:10pm, first published 3:00pm
A 23-year-old Bostocks Creek man is spending his weekend in the cells after allegedly stealing a ute in Cobden before ramming a police vehicle while trying to escape.

