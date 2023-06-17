Police vehicle allegedly rammed by 'extremely aggressive' car thief

A 23-year-old Bostocks Creek man is spending his weekend in the cells after allegedly stealing a ute in Cobden before ramming a police vehicle while trying to escape.
Camperdown Police Senior Sergeant Bill Caldow said a utility and trailer was stolen at a Silvester Street address in Cobden at 11.45am on Friday while the owner was present and mowing his grass.
He said units attended and searched for the missing vehicle, which was later located at a Camperdown address.
He said units from Warrnambool, Camperdown and Port Campbell converged on the site.
"The offender tried to reverse out of the address and rammed into a police vehicle that was blocking it," Senior Sergeant Caldow said.
"The offender still tried to force the vehicle out of the space, the driver's side window was smashed and OC spray was deployed.
"The offender, who was extremely aggressive, was detained and resisted officers strongly and was finally dragged out and arrested and taken to Camperdown police station."
Senior Sergeant Caldow said the man was charged with the theft of a motor vehicle and trailer, assaulting emergency workers and other resistance-type offences.
He was remanded to appear at Warrnambool Magistrate's Court on Monday.
No police were injured in the incident and the vehicle was returned to the owner.
Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard covering Corangamite Shire Council. Sometimes court. Special interest in all things environment.
