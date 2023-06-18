The Standard
Home/Sport/HFNL

Terang Mortlake breaks four-game losing streak with win against Camperdown

Matt Hughes
By Matt Hughes
Updated June 18 2023 - 6:53pm, first published 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Terang Mortlake goalkeeper Alice Kain gets a pass off quickly. Picture by Sean McKenna
Terang Mortlake goalkeeper Alice Kain gets a pass off quickly. Picture by Sean McKenna

A comfortable victory against Camperdown on Saturday provided Terang Mortlake with a needed confidence-boost after enduring a win-less stretch.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Hughes

Matt Hughes

Journalist

Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.