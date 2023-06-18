A comfortable victory against Camperdown on Saturday provided Terang Mortlake with a needed confidence-boost after enduring a win-less stretch.
The 72-35 round 10 triumph broke a streak of four consecutive losses for the Bloods in the Hampden league.
"It was a good win," Bloods coach Sharni Moloney told The Standard after the game.
"They've improved a lot and we knew that.
"Rolling in after a few losses we knew we needed to have a good win so we're happy with that.
"I think confidence is something that we've probably dropped with a few losses, so definitely a win's great and definitely improves that."
Moloney identified her side's cohesion as an area she was pleased with.
"I think probably just how we're improving as a team and playing together (has impressed me)," she said.
"I think our goalies are working well together as well as our defence.
"I think we're just finding the combinations that are really working and our flow down the court is starting to improve which is really good."
The Bloods mentor would still like to see the side's "team flow" continue to improve.
She also wants to see her side start games stronger.
"I think we've identified that our starts can be a little bit of a problem.
"So getting off to a good start and just keeping our intensity for four quarters is the goal."
Moloney said goal-attack Jacquie Arundell and goal-keeper Alice Kain were her side's two best players against the Magpies.
"We gave our best to Jacquie Arundell who worked really hard throughout the court and her timing leads and her communication was really strong, as well as her accuracy on the court and the goal ring," she said.
"And Alice Kain was second best, who just got hands to balls all the time."
Camperdown mentor Megan Titmus conceded her side was "probably a little bit disappointed" with its showing but applauded her young players for their attitude.
"What we've been working on didn't really come into play," she said.
"But they kept their heads and they kept trying so as a young team that's all we can expect of them, that they play four quarters of concentration and have a crack.
Titmus highlighted some of the areas her side was focused on refining.
"I guess options for the ball and passing the ball and getting it into our goalies in a clean manner rather than a hard tussle," she said.
The Magpies coach said her side had improved since they lost to Terang Mortlake in round one but wanted to be a "bit more competitive on the scoreboard" against the Bloods.
She said the group worked as a collective, with no real standouts.
"Our defenders really tried hard all day and were competitive and tried to keep (their opponents) quiet," she said. "Our movement in the goaling end was probably quite good. It was a bit of an all-round, team effort."
