Port Fairy Seagulls coach Dustin McCorkell is adamant his side won't get ahead of itself despite producing the biggest upset of the season against ladder-leaders South Warrnambool on Saturday.
The Seagulls downed the under-strength Roosters 8.5 (53) to 4.2 (26) in wet conditions to register their third consecutive win of the Hampden league season and fourth overall.
A thrilled McCorkell described it as a "good win".
"They're a very good team and obviously on their home deck. We knew they had a couple of players out but still to beat the top of the ladder team on their home ground in pretty tough conditions, it was a great result," he said.
The Seagulls, who are rapidly rising after a winless 2022, sit eighth on the ladder just two-points adrift of fifth-placed Warrnambool. A finals berth would be a remarkable achievement by the Seagulls however McCorkell said they would take each game "week to week".
"We know how even it is and if you go into a game thinking about the following week you won't win," he said.
"You've got to be on your game for every single match. That's what we're doing at the moment we're just going out and we're playing our brand of footy and trying to stop the other team playing their's.
"The last few weeks it's working and I think the boys, it's a really new team and they're just starting to gel which is really good. Probably the best thing is they're just a ripping bunch of blokes that enjoy playing for each other and that's the main thing and I think that's why we're playing some good footy at the moment."
The Seagulls mentor praised his players for their attack and the contest and playing "simple, basic team footy".
Seagull Isaac Martin thrived in the conditions while teammate Tyson Macilwain was impressive at centre-half-back. Jett Hopper was also influential with three goals for the victors.
McCorkell said there was belief and "great mateship" amongst his charges.
"We know it's such an even competition and we know we can certainly take it up to anyone so to get a few wins over the last few weeks it's really good reward for how hard they're working," he said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.
Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.