A central property just opposite Flagstaff Hill has sold for $1.1 million in a clean sweep for Warrnambool's auctioneers this weekend.
A large crowd of about 40 people attended the sale of the four-bedroom weatherboard home at 8 Kelp Street on Saturday, led by Harris and Wood's Danny Harris.
Bids opened at $900,000, with three active bidders driving the top offer up to $1,080,000 before the property was passed in for negotiations.
It took just minutes for the top bidders, a local couple, to reach a settlement of $1.1m, the top of the expected price range.
Harris and Wood real estate agent Josh Bermingham said it was a "great" result for all parties.
"There's always plenty of interest in those central properties," he said.
"Seeing a result at the top end of the price range was great news for the owner and the purchaser."
Meanwhile, Ray White auctioneer Fergus Torpy also saw success, selling three properties back-to-back.
It started with the three-bedroom home at 1036 Raglan Parade in west Warrnambool.
The property was expected to fetch anywhere from $410,000 to $450,000 and bids opened at $350,000.
Fierce bidding between two parties resembling "a game of tennis" according to Mr Torpy saw the offer quickly rise to $459,000, at which it was sold.
Next was the auction of 25 Pecten Avenue, also in west Warrnambool.
About 30 people attended the three-bedroom property which was expected to fetch anywhere between $440,000 to $480,000.
Bids opened at $400,000, and three parties saw that rapidly rise to the final offer of $483,000.
Mr Torpy told the crowd he was impressed with the speed of bids.
"No mucking around today," he laughed.
Finally, about 20 people attended the auction at 7 Moreton Street, north Warrnambool.
The three-bedroom home had an expected price range of $600,000 to $660,000, and bids opened at $600,000.
The property was sold for a final price of $658,000.
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard covering Corangamite Shire Council. Sometimes court. Special interest in all things environment.
Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard covering Corangamite Shire Council. Sometimes court. Special interest in all things environment.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.