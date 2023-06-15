Weeks of hard work has paid off for Warrnambool sisters Laylah and Juliette Bourke after dancing their way to first place as part of a new state calisthenics development team.
Laylah, 11, and Juliette, nine, auditioned and were selected as one of 50 performers to be part of the Victorian north-west junior state development team.
But winning a spot in the team meant travelling to Melbourne for 12 weekends of intensive training.
"We got very tired but it was fun dancing at a higher level," Laylah said.
And after taking to the stage at the Frankston Arts Centre for last weekend's competition, the girls' north-west juniors team walked away with a first prize and two seconds.
Both girls were part of the nine-member junior squad performing routines with clubs, free-arm and rods.
It was the first time calisthenics Victoria had done a development team which gave the girls a chance to improve their skills.
The King's College students started calisthenics when they were just two and a half. And they both love it so much that they kept doing classes online during the COVID-19 pandemic lockdowns.
The girls said they both loved working as part of a team and learning new tricks.
Laylah said she loved performing and being around new friends.
Juliette said her favourite discipline in calisthenics was "free-arm", and she has plans to pass on her newly acquired skills to others in the future. "I want to become a teacher," she said
Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.
