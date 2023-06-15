The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Warrnambool sisters' prizewinning skills on show at state competition

Katrina Lovell
By Katrina Lovell
Updated June 16 2023 - 5:42pm, first published June 15 2023 - 6:42pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Laylah, 11, and Juliette, nine, Bourke auditioned and were selected as one of 50 performers to be part of the state calisthenics development team. Picture by Anthony Brady
Laylah, 11, and Juliette, nine, Bourke auditioned and were selected as one of 50 performers to be part of the state calisthenics development team. Picture by Anthony Brady
Laylah, 11, and Juliette, nine, Bourke auditioned and were selected as one of 50 performers to be part of the state calisthenics development team. Picture by Anthony Brady
Laylah, 11, and Juliette, nine, Bourke auditioned and were selected as one of 50 performers to be part of the state calisthenics development team. Picture by Anthony Brady

Weeks of hard work has paid off for Warrnambool sisters Laylah and Juliette Bourke after dancing their way to first place as part of a new state calisthenics development team.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Katrina Lovell

Katrina Lovell

Journalist

Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.