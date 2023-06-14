A family member of a May Noonan resident has raised concerns about communication and care as Lyndoch Living works to close the Terang aged care home.
The family member asked not to be named, to protect their relative. They said a key concern was the lack of information from Lyndoch since the meeting on May 31 when staff and residents were abruptly told May Noonan would be closing.
"It's two weeks since that meeting and we've had no update at all about what's happening," they said.
"I've heard internally that they want to move residents as soon as the next few days, but we've heard nothing from management."
The family member said May Noonan residents were taken on a tour of Lyndoch's Warrnambool facility on June 7, but family members weren't given any warning in order to join the inspection.
"The rooms they said they were going into in Warrnambool were tiny ones that had previously been decommissioned, smaller and less attractive than the ones they had at May Noonan," they said. "I think some people won't be able to fit their furniture in the rooms because they are so small."
A Lyndoch Living spokesperson declined to say which wing of the Warrnambool facility had been allocated for May Noonan residents, but The Standard understands a final decision on room allocation may not have been made yet.
The spokesperson also said Lyndoch was in regular communication with all residents and families throughout the transition and there was no set moving date yet.
"All residents are being well supported to transfer to alternative accommodation at Lyndoch Living's Warrnambool site or explore other local residential care options," the spokesperson said. "We understand the announced closure of the May Noonan Centre has been unsettling for residents and their families, and all necessary supports are being provided to assist them with this transition."
The family member said some May Noonan residents were still traumatised by the "cold" meeting at which they were told the centre was closing, and were highly anxious about the transition.
"The staff were absolutely distraught at that meeting. They were sobbing, they couldn't even comfort the residents because they were so distraught," they said.
"There are people sitting up there at May Noonan who are bright enough to be frightened about it. There are a couple of lovely people there who are simply terrified and don't have the family to help them properly look elsewhere, but they don't want to go."
Lyndoch said there had been some minor staffing disruptions in the past week at May Noonan. Over the weekend there was no chef, with staff forced to bring in cooked chickens and frozen vegetables from up the street. The spokesperson said Lyndoch was in conversation with a local caterer to maintain the centre's food service as required.
Surge staff have also had to come in to maintain care standards. The Lyndoch spokesperson said no May Noonan staff had left since the closure announcement.
"We are ensuring continuity of care for residents during this time, including round-the-clock care from registered nurses, consulting GP visits and our usual food and catering service," they said.
The family member said the whole process felt far from transparent. "It feels like we are just going to wake up one morning and be told they're moving today."
