The Standard
Home/Sport/HFNL
Breaking

2023 Hampden league round 10 teams: Tom Sharp, Ben Malcolm return to Portland football line-up

Justine McCullagh-Beasy
By Justine McCullagh-Beasy
Updated June 15 2023 - 8:46pm, first published 8:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Portland has added forward and midfield power with Tom Sharp to play against Warrnambool on Saturday. File picture
Portland has added forward and midfield power with Tom Sharp to play against Warrnambool on Saturday. File picture

TWO of the competition's most dominant footballers will play for Portland against Warrnambool on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Sports journalist

Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.