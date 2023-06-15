TWO of the competition's most dominant footballers will play for Portland against Warrnambool on Saturday.
Forward Tom Sharp - second in the league goal-kicking last year - and ruckman Ben Malcolm come into the Jarrod Holt-coached side.
Lachie Goldby will also feature against the Blues with Daniel Falcone (ankle), Broque Field (concussion) and Liam Leonard (overseas) out.
Holt said he was rapt to welcome Sharp and Malcolm - two key players in their finals charge in 2022 - back into the fold.
Malcolm will play his first game of the season.
"He will help us and in turn help a couple of young guys (Sam Peck and Charlie Piergrosse) who have been playing a bit of ruck for us," he said.
"It will be really important for us now and for the future. They'll learn a lot having him there and it will also ease their workload.
"The two young players we've had in the ruck have probably been beaten up a bit which isn't fair on them. One (Peck) is also pretty handy down and back and the other (Piergrosse) is pretty handy down forward."
Holt said Sharp, who has featured once at senior level in 2023, would add leadership.
"He was excellent for us last year, he's a really good one-on-one player and he is also really good in the midfield," he said.
"I think it's meant to be pretty wet on the weekend so he could also play a bit of midfield time to help us out with a big, strong body in there."
Warrnambool has made a swag of changes with captain Sam Cowling among those sidelined.
Cowling is unavailable for the Hampden league round 10 game at Reid Oval as is in-form midfielder Damien McCorkell.
GWV Rebels-listed teenager Amon Radley (broken arm) and Jordan Foott (hamstring tightness) are injured.
Teenager Sam Carter will make his senior debut for the Blues, switching between wing and forward, with key position prospect Finn Radley, veteran Tim O'Keeffe and midfielder Darcy Graham also returning to the Dan O'Keefe-coached side.
South Warrnambool made two changes to face Port Fairy, with Ollie Bridgewater and Ricky Henderson rested.
Jeremy Mugavin and Isaac Thomas return.
Port Fairy loses defender Colin Harwood, who is unavailable, and Tobe Adamson.
Midfielder Isaac Martin and defender Dylan Gunning return to the Seagulls' line-up.
Camperdown loses full-back Brendan Richardson for its top-five battle with Terang Mortlake at Leura Oval.
He will miss with a minor hamstring complaint.
"It wasn't worth risking it. It's still the middle of the year," Magpies coach Neville Swayn said.
"He was close but we decided to go conservative with him."
Teenager Myles Sinnott has earned a senior recall in what will be teammate Riley Arnold's 100th senior game.
"He went back into the under 18s the last couple of weeks and we've been really happy with how he responded," Swayn said.
"There was just two or three key areas we wanted him to work on and he's done that well."
Swayn said Sinnott was adding elements to his game.
"He is really quick so if we can get it to the outside he can use his pace," he said.
"A lot of the stuff he's worked on is when he hasn't got the footy, which he's really improved on."
Koroit has added three premiership players - Alex Pulling (overseas), Tim Martin (unavailable) and Tom Baulch (unavailable) - for its home game against Cobden.
"We've got some nice ins. It's the first time of the year we have pressure on at selection, in terms of you've got to leave one or two out," Saints coach Chris McLaren said.
Pulling made his presence felt at training.
"Straight away Tuesday night when he's there we train sharper," McLaren said.
"He really sets the tone with his training and he's on the track early."
Nathan Rentsch (omitted) and Mitch Lloyd (managed) will miss while there is a question mark on Connor Byrne (shoulder) after his school football commitments on Wednesday.
Koroit Saints v Cobden
Koroit
B: T.McKenry, D.McCutcheon, N.Rentsch
HB: T.Hines, W.Petersen, C.Byrne
C: C.Nagorcka, J.Gow, J.Lloyd
HF: P.O'Sullivan, J.McCosh, J.Block
F: J.Neave, D.Mooney, F.Robb
R: L.Hoy, M.Petersen, M.Bradley
Int: T.Byrne, J.McInerney, W.Couch, M.Lloyd
Emg: T.Baulch, T.Martin, A.Pulling
Cobden
B: Z.Green, S.Thow, B.McGlade
HB: C.Koroneos, J.Hutt, J.Fowler
C: T.Roberts, T.Anderson, B.Mahoney
HF: J.Hammond, B.Berry, H.Robertson
F: J.Williamson, T.Darcy, R.Unwin
R: P.Pekin, M.Marriott, P.Smith
Int: L.Smith, A.Rosolin, N.Mounsey, L.Darcy
Hamilton Kangaroos v North Warrnambool Eagles
Hamilton Kangaroos
From: F.Jamieson, M.McMeel, L.Barnes, N.Herrmann, C.Pither, L.Urquhart, H.Cook, W.Povey, C.Whyte, E.Knight, B.Hicks, Z.Burgess, J.Hickey, D.White, D.Russell, C.Alexander, O.Linke, J.Jennings, R.Sigley, T.Morris, L.Uebergang
North Warrnambool Eagles
B: L.Kenna, F.Timms, R.Scoble
HB: J.Johnstone, B.Jenkinson, J.Lewis
C: D.Bermingham, H.Keast, J.Grundy
HF: F.Jones, T.Batten, A.Wines
F: A.Noske, N.Rodda, J.O'Brien
R: M.Wines, N.Vardy, J.Bermingham
Int: Z.Everall, J.Bermingham, J.Greene, C.Grundy
Warrnambool v Portland
Warrnambool
B: N.Hooker, E.Boyd, T.O'Keeffe
HB: O.Opperman, F.Radley, L.Bidmade
C: W.Lord, R.Warfe, J.Bell
HF: S.Carter, H.Ryan, J.Turland
F: J.Turland, J.Chittick, R.Mast
R: M.Bidmade, R.Jansen van beek, J.Wells
Int: M.Holt, L.Worden, D.Graham, Z.Dwyer
Emg: J.Cawthorn, H.Morgan-Morris
Portland
B: D.Denboer, J.Wilson, M.Curtis
HB: W.Hunter, D.Campbell, K.Richardson
C: T.Jennings, H.Kerr, S.Hampshire
HF: P.Procter, D.Bell, S.Peck
F: K.Edwards, J.Dunlop, C.Peters
R: C.Piergrosse, T.Sharp, J.Edwards
Int: L.Goldby, B.Schwarz, H.Reynolds
South Warrnambool v Port Fairy
South Warrnambool
B: S.Thompson, J.Maher, X.Farley
HB: X.Mitchem, I.Thomas, T.Williamson
C: B.Beks, M.McCluggage, D.Nicholson
HF: J.Mugavin, B.Osborne, S.Beks
F: N.Thompson, J.Hawkins, J.Dye
R: B.Rantall, R.Thomas, M.Irving
Int: S.Kelly, H.Lee, T.Jenkins, F.Wilkinson
Port Fairy
B: M.Sully, J.hopper, A.McMeel
HB: M.Ryan, M.Staude
C: R.Mohan, K.Mercovich, S.Lucardie
HF: G.Swarbrick, D.Gunning, T.Opperman
F: J.Rowan, O.Pollock
R: O.Myers, J.Bartlett
Int: I.Martin, W.Goudie, L.Gunning, S.Lee, T.Macilwain, J.Forrest, T.Adamson
Camperdown v Terang Mortlake
Camperdown
B: S.Morgan, A.McBean, M.Sinnott
HB: B.Draffin, R.Arnold, L.O'Neil
C: J.Dundon, H.Sumner, C.Lucas
HF: D.Absalom, J.O'Neil, S.Bradshaw
F: J.Place, S.Gordon, C.Spence
R: T.Kent, Z.Sinnott, W.Rowbottom
Int: J.Lafferty, A.Gordon, J.Baird, N.Jones
Terang Mortlake
B: L.Taylor, G.Bourke, H.Roberts
HB: D.Jones, J.Arundell, J.Lehmann
C: R.Buck, I.Kenna, J.Hay
HF: L.McConnell, S.Crawley, L.Wareham
F: B.Reid, W.Kain, A.Moloney
R: R.Hutchins, M.Arundell, H.Porter
Int: J.Harris, S.Mclean, M.Baxter, D.Kenna
Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au
