Brisbane great Jonathan Brown last recalls locking horns with Carlton superstar Anthony Koutoufides way back in 2005, in Brown's 100th game at the top level.
Brown's Brisbane downed Koutoufides' Carlton by 58 points on that occasion, with the champion Lion and South Warrnambool export starring with four goals and 22 disposals in his milestone match.
Koutoufides also saw plenty of the ball with 28 touches.
Both players have been inducted into the AFL Hall of Fame in the 18 years since that clash and on July 1 a new chapter to the rivalry will be written, this time from the coaching box.
Brown will coach a Hampden league side against Ballarat, mentored by Koutoufides, in an under 23 interleague fixture at Mars Stadium during the statewide bye.
The star forward would love to get one over his former foe.
"It's been a while since since we've come across each other," Brown told The Standard.
"I think the last time we met was against each other in the centre square on my 100th game.
"I couldn't believe it, I didn't know whether to try and beat him or get his autograph.
"I was pretty shocked when Leigh Matthews said 'you're ruck-roving against Anthony Koutoufides' in my 100th game at Marvel Stadium. So the clash resumes."
Brown coached the senior Hampden league side to a 74-point win in 2019 AFL Victoria Community Championships - the last season the competition was held.
Organised interleague competition is now largely done however leagues can stage their own clashes should they desire.
Brown is thrilled to be a part of the concept again and is in favour of under 23 players getting a chance to showcase their talents.
"It's great to pick up interleague again after a three-year hiatus," he said.
"Great that it's an under 23 concept, I love coaching the seniors but it's important for the under 23s to have an opportunity to show their wares after being affected during the COVID years."
The three-time AFL premiership player, who has become a well-known media figure since his playing days ended hopes to see interleague football thrive.
He said he was sad when it ended in 2019 and would love to see matches in the future played as a curtain-raiser to AFL fixtures.
"Even if it's just against Ballarat or against Geelong or rotating however it comes about, I think it's important these guys can show their wares, certainly outside of Hampden league footy," he said.
"I know the enthusiasm around it the last few years that I did coach was just unbelievable. It just grew from strength to strength, so it's good to be able to pick it up again I think.
"We'd love to get it to a curtain-raiser before an AFL game, so that was the goal a few years back and unfortunately COVID struck at the wrong time when the Hampden league was really gaining momentum and climbing up the Vic championship ranks.
"But fingers crossed we can get these boys to a curtain-raiser game at some stage in the near future."
Brown will be joined by Warrnambool coach Dan O'Keefe, Koroit mentor Chris McLaren, North Warrnambool Eagles assistant Nathan Vardy and Hampden league premiership coach Leigh McCluskey on the Hampden coaching panel.
"Leigh McCluskey's a premiership coach, been a wonderful leader there for a long time, so he'll be able to put all the processes in place and then obviously you've got fantastic coaches there in Macca (McLaren), DOK (O'Keefe) and Nath Vardy," Brown said.
"It's been well embraced by all the clubs as well which is the most important thing and so it should be."
Aside from being a great way for young players from both leagues to test themselves, the interleague clash will give them an opportunity to expose themselves to recruiters.
Nothing is guaranteed but a strong performance on the day could lead to an opportunity at a higher level.
"I think nowadays with the strain on talent you need, you look everywhere for talent and turn over every rock," Brown said.
"I think the recruiters have shown that over the last few years there's some gems out there post draft years."
The Hampden league announced an initial 34-player squad for the game on Wednesday following Ballarat's 58-player squad announcement last month.
The squad has members from all sides and is brimming with top talent.
VFL-listed players - Carlton's Hamish Sinnott, Will White and Archie Stevens and Geelong's Mark Marriott and Ryley Hutchins - were all named however their availability hinges on VFL commitments.
Brown said the squad was strong everywhere, in particular through the midfield.
"If you look at the midfield area, it's always the first thing you look at and you're going to have a hell of a lot of midfielders in there and quality midfielders," he said.
"So that's going to be really important and it'll make us versatile.
"And obviously DOK and Chris McLaren, Nath Vardy they're going to be all across it as well so I'm really looking forward to meeting the guys.
"A lot of the guys I wouldn't have met yet but I'm really looking forward to being involved with them for a few days."
The three-time AFL premiership player has his "fingers-crossed" that he can experience another win in charge of a Hampden league outfit.
He has faith in the group and won't be over-complicating things as coach.
"The great thing about it is these younger fellas have been in the system, they've come up through these elite junior systems and then obviously playing senior football in a major country competition," he said.
"So they're very capable, that's what I've found and they can pick up strategy pretty quickly.
"You're not going to overload them with strategy, there's just so much talent, you've just got to make sure they're all on the same page."
Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.
