The cost of living crisis and mortgage stress is having a "massive impact" on south-west families, some who are asking St Vincent de Paul for help for the first time.
St Vincent de Paul St Joseph's conference president Chris Pye said mortgage stress had become more common over the past few weeks and people were finding it difficult to make ends meet.
"It's definitely hurting people and we're seeing new people," Mr Pye said.
"A lot of people's fixed interest rates are changing and they're going to variable rates and they're seeing an increase in their mortgage costs. Because the amounts are larger, they're buying a house for $500,000 or $600,000, and if they've borrowed $400,000 and you have a two per cent interest rate rise that is a massive impact on a family."
Mr Pye and church volunteers will help community members apply for the state government's $250 power saving bonus to help with people's overall cost of living.
He said while the bonus would be of assistance, he was concerned about the impact of rising energy costs and feared "any benefit will be short lived" with the Victorian Default Offers' changes announcement.
Mr Pye said preliminary findings suggested a 30 per cent increase, with the average household's energy costs to increase by $400 to $450 from July 1.
"The $250 bonus is only halfway to that rise," he said.
Mr Pye said rising costs were evident in the supermarket where food prices were also increasing.
"Gone are the days if you gave someone $20 it could buy something (at the supermarket). It doesn't happen any longer... There is mortgage stress out there as well, this is people we're seeing in the last few weeks," he said.
"As a former financial adviser these are periods where you're just hoping to get through the period so you can see some light at the end of the tunnel, basically drawing on your cash reserves to get you through the hump.
"You can say 'where are we going to get the savings from for that?' and if something unfortunate happens during that period where you can't work, the pressure on the family is unbelievable."
Mr Pye said the lack of housing in the region was a "massive issue" and single men, in particular, were finding it difficult to get accommodation.
He welcomed any residents needing help with their application to bring their latest electricity bill to the St Joseph's Church parish office, off Raglan Parade, on Saturday from 10am to 12pm.
Mr Pye is also calling for cash donations for its winter appeal, to help people with the cost of food, utility bills and petrol, to be dropped into its Fairy Street store.
