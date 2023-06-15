The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Warrnambool volunteers to help residents apply for power saving bonus

MM
By Madeleine McNeil
Updated June 15 2023 - 5:35pm, first published 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
St Vincent de Paul St Joseph's conference president Chris Pye and church volunteers will help residents apply for the $250 power saving bonus on Saturday in a bid to assist with rising living costs. Picture by Sean McKenna
St Vincent de Paul St Joseph's conference president Chris Pye and church volunteers will help residents apply for the $250 power saving bonus on Saturday in a bid to assist with rising living costs. Picture by Sean McKenna

The cost of living crisis and mortgage stress is having a "massive impact" on south-west families, some who are asking St Vincent de Paul for help for the first time.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Madeleine McNeil

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.