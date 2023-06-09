Brothers Mark and Bill Aitken started a business with one petrol bowser 40 years ago and never dreamt their operation would grow so far.
But an era is about to end for Aitken Bros Autos with the brothers announcing the business will close on Friday, June 16.
Mark said he initially had mixed feelings about the decision.
"To start off with it was like 'have we done the right thing?'," Mark told The Standard.
"But it's definitely the right choice, it's time."
The High Street site was a Ford dealership before closing in 1981. Bill said Aitkens Bros Autos came from humble beginnings when they opened in January 1983.
"We started with a curbside bowser, that's where we initially opened up," he said.
"Then we built a service station next door, before coming back here into the workshop to do mechanical work.
"Then we bought a bus, then 2, 3, 4, to 8 buses."
Mark reflected "it kind of snowballed from there".
The brothers' bus line has become a mainstay of the business in recent years. Mark said the vehicles would have a new home with Cobden Coaches from July 1.
"They'll take on all the buses and all the employees," he said. "We're both going to drive the buses to the end of the year, just to make sure everything changes over smoothly.
"Of course they need to replace us, and if that happens before the end of the year well so be it. I'm not worried if I finish beforehand at all."
IN OTHER NEWS
While a buyer for the property hasn't been lined up yet, Bill joked the brothers could well find another use for the garage.
"We might put all our cars in there," he said.
Bill said although it was "great" to be retiring, he appreciated the community support the business had received over its decades-spanning run.
"We'd like to thank everyone from Terang and the surrounding districts for the support they've given us over the 40 years," he said.
Terang Progress Association member Ben Dennis said the town was especially aware of the need to keep small businesses.
"The more we lose the more need there is to go to Warrnambool, so we know losing one business has more impact than losing just that one business," he said.
Mr Dennis said Terang would feel the loss of Aitken Bros Autos.
"Obviously it's a shame to see it go with it being an established business for so many years," he said.
"But they're serviced the community for such a long time, they've really been a mainstay."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
General news reporter at the Warrnambool Standard. Do you have a story? Contact me at aaron.smith@austcommunitymedia.com.au or send me a message on social media.
General news reporter at the Warrnambool Standard. Do you have a story? Contact me at aaron.smith@austcommunitymedia.com.au or send me a message on social media.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.