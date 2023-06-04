Caramut footballer on the mend after head clash

Caramut football club reserves player Daniel Simpson is reported to be recovering well after an accidental head clash on Saturday.
Sources at the ground said there was a clash of heads during the second half of the reserves match against Lismore-Derrinallum at Derrinallum.
Simpson got up after the collision, took a couple of steps and then collapsed.
A nearby teammate said Simpson was unconscious before he hit the ground.
He was assisted off the ground and assessed in the rooms.
Simpson was groggy and had a hand over an ear due to a suspected perforated ear drum.
Taking his hand away from his ear caused extreme distress and caused Simpson to cry out.
"Every time he moved his hand he was screaming," a witness said, explaining Simpson was also suffering other physical reactions.
An ambulance was called and then an air ambulance.
Due to Simpson's condition it's understood he was placed in an induced coma and flown to the Royal Melbourne hospital.
It's understood Simpson came out of the induced coma on Sunday morning.
An informed source said the reserves player had full recall of the incidents but he's suspected of having facial fractures and a perforated ear drum.
Lismore-Derrinallum won the reserves match 17.14 (116) to 2.6 (18).
Simpson was named Caramut's third best player.
The senior match was abandoned due to delays waiting for the air ambulance to arrive and then to it taking off.
About 20 minutes was played in the first quarter before the game was delayed awaiting arrival of the helicopter at the Derrinallum ground.
It was about 4pm by the time Simpson was transferred to the helicopter and it lifted off.
Which led to the game being called off, although there were negotiations to play short quarters.
Lismore-Derrinallum was a goal up.
All players were also requested to line up and look away while Simpson was loaded for transport.
"That was a bit weird," one player said.
Caramut players are expected to donate their player payments to help Simpson and his family cover his medical and other expenses.
An Ambulance Victoria spokesman said paramedics were called to the ground just before 2pm.
"A man believed to be in his 20s was treated at the scene and flown in a critical condition to the Royal Melbourne Hospital by air ambulance," the spokesman said.
The reserves player was listed as being in a stable condition on Sunday.
