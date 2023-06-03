Footballer in stable condition after on-field incident

Updated 10.15am:
The Caramut footballer is in a stable condition, a Royal Melbourne Hospital spokeswoman told The Standard.
Earlier:
A Caramut footballer was taken to the Royal Melbourne Hospital in a critical condition on Saturday.
It's believed the seniors player was injured in the match against Lismore-Derrinallum at Derrinallum.
An Ambulance Victoria spokesman said paramedics were called to the ground just before 2pm.
"A man believed to be in his 20s was treated at the scene and flown in a critical condition to the Royal Melbourne Hospital by air ambulance," the spokesman said.
The match was abandoned after the incident.
