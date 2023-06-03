The Victorian government has agreed to give Port Fairy Football Netball Club $250,000 clearing the way for new lighting at its Gardens Oval facility.
The government announced the grant on Friday as part of the country football and netball program funded in the 2023-24 state budget.
Club president Rob Evans said the organisation was "over the moon" to receive the funding.
"We are grateful to the government and Sports and Recreation Victoria, as well as the Moyne Shire for its help with the application," he said.
The Port Fairy netballers have been without proper lighting since the previous light towers were deemed dangerous and removed in February 2022.
The football oval floodlights have since developed similar problems, forcing the club to bring in temporary lighting for the forward pocket of the ground to allow teams to train at night.
Mr Evans said the developers of the Ryan Corner Wind Farm had combined with Kennards to provide a temporary mobile lighting unit for the football ground, as well as one for the netball courts, saving the club tens of thousands of dollars.
But he said the club desperately needed permanent lighting and had been fundraising over the off-season to solve the problem.
"It's a credit to the hard work of our revenue and sponsorship team to make a considerable amount of money in the off-season to put us in a strong position when the grant application went in in march this year," Mr Evans said.
"They did a massive job, which allowed us to contribute a substantial amount, more than $100,000, to the total."
The new lighting for the netball courts and oval will cost between $600,000 and $750,000.
A Moyne Shire Council spokesperson confirmed the council will provide the remaining $250,000-$400,000, with $400,000 put aside in the council's draft budget.
The spokesperson said the council contribution would come from the money received through the federal government's Local Roads and Community Infrastructure program funding.
Mayor Karen Foster said the state funding was "such great news" for the club and other users of Gardens Oval.
"Council is pleased to be supporting the club to make up the balance on the cost of the project and look forward to work getting underway most likely in early 2024 for completion mid-year," Cr Foster said.
Mr Evans said he hoped the lights would be in by the start of next season.
"We've got the funds, it's an emergency situation, so we want it done as soon as we can," he said.
Reporter covering politics, environment and health
