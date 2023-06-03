The Standard
Port Fairy Football Netball Club lighting approved by state government

Ben Silvester
By Ben Silvester
Updated June 3 2023 - 12:59pm, first published 12:30pm
Port Fairy Football Netball Club will finally get new lighting after the state government approved a $250,000 grant application in the May budget.
The Victorian government has agreed to give Port Fairy Football Netball Club $250,000 clearing the way for new lighting at its Gardens Oval facility.

Local News

